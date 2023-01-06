2023 schedule set for Coffee with the Councilors
On the first Thursday of the month, up to three Ludington City Councilors will hold a coffee hour at the Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave. in Ludington. These informal meetings will allow residents to ask questions and express concerns about city issues.
City Manager Mitch Foster, Mayor Mark Barnett and various department supervisors may also attend.
The first session was Jan. 5, and the rest of the schedule is as follows:
• Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m.
• March 2 at noon
• April 6 at 5:30 p.m.
• May 4 at noon
• June 1 at 5:30 p.m.
• July 6 at noon
• Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m.
• Sept. 7 at noon
• Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
• Nov. 2 at noon
• Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m.
PFLAG Manistee to meet Jan. 15
PFLAG Manistee — an organization that supports LGBTQ+ individuals and their friends and family members — will meet in-person at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St., Manistee.
A change has been made from the normal 1 p.m. meeting time.
This will be an old-fashioned support group. Attendees can bring updates on their lives since the last meeting in November, the good stuff and the not-so-good. Group members will listen, cheer one another on, and hold each other up.
Visitors are welcome, including those who are interested, those who are curious, those with questions, and those who would like to help in PFLAG’s commitment to support, educate and advocate for LGBTQ+ people and their families in this part of Michigan
For more information, email pflagmanistee@gmail.com.
Dancing to the Oldies for exercise
Come join a group to dance to the oldies and get exercise at 2 p.m. every Tuesday at the Ludington Senior Center. While the line dancing class is on hiatus, those who enjoy dancing will find this group a good runner-up. The group will dance to music from long ago, following instructors on YouTube who lead the dances. The session will last 30-45 minutes. They’re low-impact, and a good way to get the heart pumping and feet moving. The program is free and walk-ins are welcome. Bring your exercise shoes and be ready to swing.
Breakfast with Mason County Historical Society
On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 8:30 a.m., the Mason County Historical Society continues its monthly presentations at the Ludington Senior Center. This month’s topic is about the Hamlin resorts. Those interested in attending can call (231) 845-6841 to reserve a place. The community is invited and donations to cover breakfast are appreciated.
Tickets available for Ties & Tiaras Daddy Daughter Dance
West Shore Family Support will host the sixth anniversary of the Ties & Tiaras Daddy Daughter Dance from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Radiant Church, 409 S. Washington Ave., Ludington.
The dance provides an excellent opportunity for dads and father figures to strengthen their relationships with their daughters and create cherished memories.
Tickets are on sale now through West Shore Family Support’s Facebook event page.
Proceeds from the dance benefit the work of West Shore Family Support, a local nonprofit that helps families with diapers, essential baby needs, parenting classes and more in Mason and Oceana counties.
AAUW to meet Jan. 9
The public is invited to attend the January meeting of the Ludington branch of the American Association of University Women at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in the West Shore Bank room of the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Guest speaker James Jensen will discuss the inventions of local businesspeople that made Mason County what it is now.