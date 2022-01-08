Charity Sew meets on third Tuesday
Charity Sew, a monthly gathering focused on providing home-sewn goods to local facilities to enhance services to their clients, continues to meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
West Shore Family Support will be the beneficiary on Jan. 19. On Feb. 15, pillowcases will be made for COVE and Hospice. Fabrics and precut knits, patterns and sewing supplies will be available but participants may bring their own in addition to their sewing machine. Kits may be picked up to sew at home.
One need not attend the entire session. Participants can bring bag lunches if they wish, but meals are available through the center by calling (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. on the day of the workshop.
Masking is required. For more information about the workshop, call Norma at (231) 757-2315.
WSCC to hold auditions for ‘Almost, Maine’ Tuesday
West Shore Community College will be holding open auditions at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 for its upcoming production of “Almost, Maine.”
Written as a series of nine vignettes, “Almost, Maine” shares several different stories of love and heartbreak all happening at the same magical moment on a wintry Friday evening in the sparsely populated, northernmost reaches of Maine.
Adult actors of all ages will be considered. No advanced preparation is needed. The casting needs of the show are flexible and four to 18 actors will be needed.
For more information on the production and auditions, contact Michelle Kiessel, theater director, at mkiessel@westshore.edu.
Oceana County Right to Life Silent March Jan. 22
Oceana County Right to Life is sponsoring its annual Silent March in memory of those lost to abortion on Saturday, Jan. 22 at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, 316 S. Peach Ave., in Hart.
The Silent March will begin at St. Gregory’s at 1 p.m. There will be a speaker. Following the memorial service, there will be a silent march for all of those willing will leave St. Gregory’s and walk to the courthouse for a prayer service before returning to the church. Refreshments will follow. For more information, call Wally Carrier at (231) 233-1560.
GOP to meet Jan. 13
The next meeting of the Mason County Republican Party will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at a new location, Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.