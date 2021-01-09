Economic Injury Disaster Loan program extended through 2021
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the deadline to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program for the COVID-19 Pandemic disaster declaration has been extended to Dec. 31, 2021, pending the availability of funds. Every eligible small business and nonprofit is encouraged to apply to get the resources they need. Visit www.sba.gov for more information.
Oceana County Right to Life to hold service Jan. 16
Oceana County Right to Life will be holding a memorial service on Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Hart Wesleyan Church located at 3757 W. Polk Road in Hart. COVID protocols will be followed.
Library offers snowman-themed activity packets today
The Mason County District Library will distribute snowman-themed Fun Family Friday Activity packets today outside the Ludington and Scottville library locations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please take only one packet per family as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week, it’s all about snowmen. There are a variety of snowman-themed crafts and activities for both indoor and outdoor fun.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for Curbside Delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs, and services such as printing, faxing and copying 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at both Ludington and Scottville locations. Virtual preschool programs are posted Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page.
Visit www.mcdlibrary.org or find the Mason County District Library on Facebook for more information.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet Jan. 11 via Zoom
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, on Zoom. The Zoom login can be found at https://www.alaunit76ludington.us.
Children’s farm announces snowman/scarecrow contest
Throughout January, Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is sponsoring a snowman/winter scarecrow contest. Participants are invited to make snowmen outside their homes near the road so the public and judges can see it.
All snowmen or scarecrows must be outside by Jan. 25. Make sure they can be seen from the road, as judges will not pull into driveways. The public should be able to see the creations and smile.
Judges will be driving by the homes of participants in Mason, Manistee and Lake counties on Jan. 25. Those living outside those counties, can send a photo of their creations or bring scarecrows to the farm.
A trophy will be awarded for first place, with rosette ribbons for second and third places in five categories: special needs; family group home; nursing home; general public; and business.
Participants can enter snowmen, winter scarecrows, or both.
The contest is free to all special needs families, as well as group and nursing homes. For businesses and the general public, donations of $25 are being requested. Checks should be made out to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm Inc. and mailed to 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411.
The complete entry form is available at www.circlerockingsfarm.org. Entry forms are due Jan. 23.
Call (231) 462-3732 with questions.
During the pandemic Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is still open and serving the public following all COVID guidelines. Currently, the farm plans to conduct its annual events and summer programs with adjustments to keep people safe. The schedule for the year will be posted on the website later this month.
Library starts virtual Racial Equity Book Club
The public is invited to join a virtual book club exploring racial equity led by Mason County District Library staff member Thomas Trahey. The Racial Equity Book Club first meets via Zoom at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20. To join the 11 a.m. meeting visit http://bit.ly/equity11am. To join the 6 p.m. meeting visit http://bit.ly/equity6pm. Participants will choose one group to join, either the morning or the evening group. After the initial get-together, meetings will take place on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Zoom. Both groups will be reading the same book with the topic of racial equity. The group will read both fiction and non-fiction titles. Members can suggest book titles, then vote on the next selections. Meetings are expected to last 1 hour. A member will give background information on the book or author. All members will have a chance to give their thoughts on the book. Then the group leaders will introduce discussion questions. Members will be able to email suggestions in advance. At the end of the discussion, the next book will be introduced.
The Racial Equity Book Club is one of several activities planned for 2021 by Engaging for Equity, a collaborative of the Manistee Area Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative, West Shore Community College, and the Mason County District Library. Events will take place in Manistee and Mason counties throughout the year, beginning with events celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in January. There will be a student essay project, a Feeding America truck at the Manistee Armory, and day of service opportunities.
Email ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org to join.