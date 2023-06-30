Patriotic message Sunday at state park
The outdoor worship service at the amphitheater at the Ludington State Park at 10 a.m. Sunday will include patriotic music by 13-year-old Adison Thorne, who was featured at Ludrock’s recent Girls Rock concert. Chaplain Jerry and Carol Thorne will lead the worship service and present a message titled “In God we Trust.” Public parking is available for park visitors by turning right before the bridge. The worship is interdenominational and a free will offering is taken for the Oceana Mason Counties Inmate & Families Ministries.
Call Jerry at (231) 301-1788 for more information.
P.M. Motoring Club to host classic car show today
The Pere Marquette Motoring Club will host a classic car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington.
Registration is at 9 a.m., and the cost is $10.
There will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and dash plaques for the first 100 entries. For more information, contact Bob Andrews at (231) 690-9601.
Crafts at Ludington Senior Center July 28
A group from the Ludington Senior Center will be going to Faire Heart on U.S. 10 for an afternoon of crafts and fun from 1-3 p.m. Friday, July 28.
The $10 studio fee will give plenty of choices to people who enjoy a crafting experience. If crafters would like to choose from other, more involved items, they may have to pay a little more for the experience.
Call (231) 845-6841 for more information, to reserve a place, and transportation, if needed.