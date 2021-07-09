Tough Stuff discussion group to meet Wednesday
The Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff group meets this Wednesday, July 14 at the home of Pamela and Michael Blair, located at 5656 W. Jagger Road, Hamlin Twp., from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Issues such as immigration, voter rights, racism, the climate crisis and more will be explored in an atmosphere of openness and respect for every point of view. Deeper understanding and maybe even common ground is possible in candid discussion of these difficult issues.
This month’s topic is jobs in the fossil fuels and clean energy fields.
Pamela Blair and Barry Matthews will facilitate the discussions. The meeting will take place outdoors with coffee, lemonade and cookies served. Shelter is available in the event of rain. Bring a lawn chair.
Mason County GOP reschedules meeting
The Mason County Republican Party is rescheduling its July meeting for Tuesday, July 13 at the Mason County Airport, 5300 U.S. 10, Ludington.
Ludington State Park resumes programing July 13
The summer programming at Ludington State Park will resume on Tuesday, July 13 with archery lessons from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children must be at least 12 years old to shoot, and children 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Mason County Township officers to meet July 15
The Mason County Township Officers Association will meet Thursday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Meade Township Hall, 5435 E. Free Soil Road. The public is invited. Proposed discussion will be the American Rescue Plan Act.
Community Cats TNR to meet Sunday
The next quarterly meeting of Community Cats TNR is Sunday, July 11, starting at 2 p.m. at Rotary Park. Look for the group under a shelter on the north side. Bring a lawn chair.
The group will discuss ideas to help free-roaming cats in need, and consider potentially holding a yard sale to raise funds.
Oceana County Right to Life hosting movie night July 29
Oceana County Right to Life is hosting a free movie night on July 29 at the Hart Wesleyan Church located at 3757 W. Polk Road, Hart. We will be showing the movie, “Unplanned.” The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 7.
A free-will offering will be taken at the movie and refreshments will follow.
Dig-it Summer Series to focus on art in nature
The next session of the Dig-it Summer Series — hosted by AFFEW, MSU Extension and the Lakeshore Food Club— will focus on art in nature from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the You-Dig-It Community Garden behind Ludington United Methodist Church. The session explore different ways to make art with a variety of items, many found at the community garden.
The Dig-it Summer Series offers free interactive youth gardening and nature experience to children 7 to 11 years old. Space is limited to 15 kids per session. Get signed up by calling the MSU Extension office at (231) 845-3361.