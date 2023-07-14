Matching grant
challenge at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm announces a matching grant challenge, underway through Sept. 16.
An anonymous donor has offered to match donations up to $2,000.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm has been a 501c3 tax exempt nonprofit organization for more than 25 years, providing touch therapy and recreation free of charge to people with disabilities. The web site is www.circlerockingsfarm.org Check out our videos on the media page.
On a normal year, the farm serves more than 800 people with special needs and depends on donations to provide all programs and animal maintenance. Donations are greatly needed and all money goes toward the special needs programs.
Mail donations to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm Inc., 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411. In the check’s memo line, write “matching grant.”
All donations will receive a receipt. Call (231) 462-3732 or email circlerockingsfarm@att.net with questions.
The farm is not funded by any government or insurance agency, just by caring people.
Any amount is greatly appreciated and needed. All money will go toward the children’s programming and animal care.
LHS class of 1957 class picnic Aug. 11
The Ludington High School class of 1957 would like to invite the spouses of deceased classmates to join at the annual class picnic on Friday, Aug. 11 at Sutton’s Landing in Pere Marquette Township. The gathering will start at noon and food will be served at 1 p.m. Bring a dish to pass. Those planning to attend should contact either Carole Christofferson at (231) 845-5831 or redrosecarole@gmail.com, or Richard Stahl at (231) 239-0286 or rkstahl@charter.net.
Audubon society event Thursday in Pentwater
Sable Dunes Audubon Society invites the public to its July educational get together at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 N. Hancock St., Pentwater.
Mike Bishop will present “Adventures in Banding: What I’ve learned after 40-plus years of putting bracelets on birds.”
Bishop has operated three bird banding stations in Central Michigan beginning in 1996.
He will discuss the purpose of banding birds, the techniques used and the data it provides.
He started his banding adventures in Cincinnati, studying belted kingfishers, along with bank and northern rough-winged swallows. He continued banding in Austin, Texas, where he worked as an eighth-grade science teacher. He then returned to Michigan, completing his graduate work and earning a Master Banders permit. He taught at Alma College and created the Alma college Bird Observatory. Now retired from teaching, he continues to direct the Mid-Michigan Bird Observatory. He promises lots of pictures of interesting birds.
Snacks and beverages will be provided. Arrive at 6:30 p.m. to visit with friends and meet other birders and nature lovers. Bishop’s talk will be preceded by a brief general meeting at 6:50 p.m. The presentation begins at 7 to 8 p.m. Questions and discussion will follow as needed.