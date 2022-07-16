Annual C.K. Jordan Pottery Show is Aug. 6 in Shelby
The 18th annual C.K. Jordan Pottery Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, rain or shine, at 4270 Scenic Drive, Shelby, 1 mile north of Stony Lake/M-20. There will be many beautifully hand-thrown functional pottery pieces by award-winning Stony Lake artist Cheryl K. Jordan — bowls, pitchers, mugs, berry bowls, vases and more, as well as quilts and quilted items.
General Assembly
to perform July 25
The General Assembly is playing a free concert at 7 p.m. Monday July 25 at Ludington’s Waterfront Park.
Planetarium shows at Ludington Library
The Ludington Library will host the Starlab Planetarium, running from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 18. The portable, inflatable Mylar Starlab dome will be inflated in the West Shore Bank Room of the Ludington Library.
Long before GPS, early navigators created surprisingly accurate navigation techniques based on the sun and stars. Even modern astronauts used celestial navigation to chart their way to the moon and back. Enjoy the night skies from the security of your library.
You must crawl into the show. Tickets will be given for each 25-minute show based on attendance limits.
All Mason County District Library programs are free and children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
Library used book sale today, Sunday
The annual used book sale hosted Friends of the Mason County District Library annual used book sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
The Friends of the Ludington Library was organized in 1977 by citizens interested in promoting public support and development of the library. Their main goal is to supplement the funds the library receives. Fundraising is a vital part of the Friends’ mission. Money raised at the used book sale is used to buy materials, programs, or equipment for the library.
In the past, the Friends have purchased a camera to record library activities, a portable movie screen, bulletin boards, book ends, furniture for the reading area and children’s area, shelving units, paperback displays, pamphlet holders, CD displays, book carts, and a lighted display case. In addition, the Friends donate funds for the purchase of library materials, including books, DVDs, audio, and children’s materials, and to bring speakers and performers to the Library, such as Magician Gordon Russ and the Reptile Roundup.
Fundraising efforts from the Friends have also provided matching funds for grants from the Carnegie Foundation, the Mellon Foundation, and the MacArthur Foundation. With the financial support of the Friends, the library has received thousands of dollars worth of library materials and equipment from these sources.
Organization of the sale requires many hours of work by the Friends. Books must be sorted and priced. Materials for the sale are gathered from generous public donations and library discards.
Membership in the Friends is open to anyone of any age. Dues are modest and members are able to set their own level of participation. Membership forms are available at the library and during the used book sale.
Friends’ officers for the year include Robert Dickson, president; Katie McPike, secretary; Anne Flutur, treasurer; and trustees Cathy Iteen and Joyce Keson.
For more information call the library at (231) 843-8465, or email Bob Dickson at rdickson19@gmail.com