AFFEW beach sweep is July 21
Enjoy the sunset and lake while helping clean the beach during AFFEW’s beach sweep from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at Stearns Park. The meeting place is the south concession stand. Bags and gloves are provided. For more information go to www.affew.org.
VanderWall announces office hours for July 23
35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, has announced the following office hours in the area on July 23.
• 1:15-2:15 p.m., Manistee County Building, 415 Third St., Manistee
• 3-4 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 Main St., Scottville
The office hours are open to residents of the 35th District to express their opinions or concerns about state government or to request assistance with a state issue. VanderWall will meet with constituents at the following times and locations:
For more information, contact VanderWall’s office at 1-855-347-8035, email sencvanderwall@senate.michigan.gov or write to Sen. Curt VanderWall, P.O. Box 30036, Lansing, MI 48909-7536.
FiveCAP hosting 17th annual golf fundraiser Aug. 6
Golf enthusiasts and anyone who enjoys kicking back on a summer day in a beautiful setting are invited to support a good cause! FiveCAP, Inc., is hosting its 17th annual Golf Fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 6 at the Manistee National Golf & Resort at 120 County Line Road in Manistee. Proceeds will benefit FiveCAP’s Golf/Walk for Warmth and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for early literacy.
The day kicks off at 9 a.m. with registration beginning at 8. It includes an 18-hole, four-person scramble. A cart will be provided and lunch served.
People don’t have to golf to be a part of the event. The community is welcome to attend the live auction and raffle event when the golfers return at approximately 1 p.m. in the big white tent. Many items have been donated by the community for the live auction and raffles, including the grand raffle prize of a large stainless steel gas grill sponsored by DTE Energy Foundation.
Those who do golf will have an opportunity to win an overnight stay package valued at $169, sponsored by the Little River Casino and Resort, for each member of the winning team. A hole-in-one on hole No. 9 wins a new 2021 Jeep Renegade, sponsored by Watson Country.
This annual golfing event raises funds which directly help people in Manistee, Mason, Lake and Newaygo counties with emergency heating needs during the winter months. This year, funds raised will be split with the FiveCAP sponsored Dolly Parton Imagination Library program which enrolls children to receive a book per month each year up to age 5.
The event fee is $75, $60 for golf course members. To register, or sponsor a tee, team, or program advertisement, contact the Pro Shop at Manistee National Golf & Resort at (231) 398-0123 or FiveCAP at (231) 757-3785.
Men’s, women’s and mixed teams are welcome. The teams will be four-person teams. Individuals who would like to join a team should contact the golf course or FiveCAP.
Fin & Feather Club to host CPL classes Aug. 6-7
The Fin & Feather Club will be holding a CPL Class on Aug. 6 and 7 at the clubhouse. The time on Aug. 6 is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and all day on Aug. 7. The cost of the class is $50 for club members and $100 for non-members. Registration is required. To register, call Jim Glover at (231) 907-8330.
Oceana County Right to Life hosting movie night July 29
Oceana County Right to Life is hosting a free movie night on July 29 at the Hart Wesleyan Church located at 3757 W. Polk Road, Hart. We will be showing the movie, “Unplanned.” The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 7.
A free-will offering will be taken at the movie and refreshments will follow.