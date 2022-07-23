Back to School Bonanza Aug. 11 at mini golf course
There will be a back to school event from 3 yo 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini Golf Course at Stearns Park.
Free mini golf will be offered to K-12 students who attend with a parent or guardian. Free car seats and car-seat checks will also be offered, along with free backpacks and school supplies. The event is limited to the first 250 participants.
Church Women United
meet Aug. 9
Church Women United, the organization behind the Mitten Tree, is currently in its 36th year, thanks to many who volunteer their time and talent. The organization works in coordination with the Salvation Army of Ludington.
Those interested in understanding more about Church Women United are invited to attend their next meeting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 at the Salvation Army Church, 1101 S. Madison St., Ludington.
Ludington Senior Center plans trip to New Orleans
The Ludington Senior Center at 308 S. Rowe St. is planning a bus trip to New Orleans, Nov. 5-13.
The nine-day trip will include a guided tour of New Orleans and the French Quarter, admission to the World War II museum, a tour of a Louisiana plantation, admission to Mardi Gras World, a relaxing riverboat cruise on the Mississippi River and more. There are still seats available, but sign-up will end on Aug. 29.
The cost is $879, double occupancy, and is open to anyone in the community. Those interested or desiring more information can call (231) 845-6841 and ask for Barb.
Pentwater community master plan workshops coming up
Three community workshops are coming up to inform the completion of the village and township master plan for Pentwater. The Pentwater Master Plan committee is asking the public to participate in the workshops, which will be held at First Baptist Church of Pentwater, 101 S. Rush St., at 6 p.m.
The first workshop, on July 26, will focus on the topic of downtown Pentwater. The second workshop on Aug. 9 will focus on housing. The third workshop, on Aug. 25, will focus on transportation and infrastructure.
The master plan will be a guide for the next 20 years, and the committee needs to discuss the topics before taking the plan to public hearing.