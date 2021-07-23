Invasive species eradication in Cartier Park Tuesday
Learn about invasive plants, how to get rid of them and help with their removal. AFFEW is holding a plant eradication on Tuesday, July 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Cartier Park. The group will meet across from the dog park. Wear long pants, sleeves. Gloves and shovels are helpful.
Pentwater Women’s Club holding Wine & Art event Aug. 22
The Pentwater Women’s Club is having its Wine & Art event on Aug. 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. It’s the major fundraiser for the club’s scholarship fund, which awards money to deserving Pentwater High School seniors for educational plans after high school. In 2020 the club was not able to have the Art & Wine event due to COVID restrictions, yet still awarded scholarships. Due to the uncertainty of the early half of this year the event was moved from mid-May to August.
The Pentwater Women’s Club is able to have this event through the generosity of many local businesses in Ludington, Pentwater and Hart, coupled with a team of dedicated volunteers who believe in the value of education whether it be college or trade school.
Old Kirke Museum
to present comedy program July 29
The Old Kirke Museum will present Brian Iler’s 45-minute comedic program, “If You Couldn’t Change a Thing, What Wouldn’t it Be?” at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 29 as part of the Old Kirke’s continuing summer series, “First Person Stories and Songs.”
Brian Cole Iler is originally from the Detroit area and now resides in the Grand Traverse Region. He is a mostly self-taught visual art maker and writing enthusiast who creates images and stories that hopefully astound, and not confound, all viewers and listeners of the broadest range.
Iler, who is the assistant director of the Oliver Art Center in Frankfort, also acts in local readers theatre productions of plays written occasionally by him, and he aspired to be a comedian by writing a joke a day.
The Old Kirke Museum at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee. It’s open Thursday mornings for the speaker series; from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month July through October; or by appointment by calling 723-2744.
For more information, email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com
Library’s summer reading program
continues
The Mason County District Library’s popular summer reading program continues through Labor Day at branch locations in Ludington and Scottville.
This year, the theme is Tails and Tales. There are divisions for children, teens and adults. Pick up progress sheets and bags at any time during the summer at either library location. Just 20 minutes of reading a day will complete the reading goal for this summer. Participants who return their completed summer reading progress or bingo sheets will be entered in a prize drawing at the end of summer.
There is also an online summer reading program, Wandoo Reader. Instructions and links will be on the library’s website, www.mcdlibrary.org. There are divisions for children, teens and adults. Participants can create avatars, set goals, earn badges, complete challenges and log their reading time. The same basic goals apply as well — read for at least 20 minutes a day.
Studies have shown that kids can lose as much as half a grade level during the summer. This is called the summer slide. Unfortunately, many children spend more time in front of a digital screen than they do in front of a book. American children, ages 2-17, watch television or play with digital devices on average almost 25 hours per week, or 3.5 hours per day. If children were to spend more time reading and less time in front of a screen, one could anticipate that reading scores would go up. And this year, the library is also working to mitigate the COVID slide experienced by some students.
Vacation Bible School
is Aug. 3-5
Vacation Bible School will be held Aug. 3-5 in the outdoor pavilion at Art By Mary Case, 329 E. Dowland St. in Ludington. It’s free for children ages 5 to 15. Sessions are from 3 to 5 p.m. Participants will be exploring Noah’s Ark with art, singing, and Bible stories. Children will learn about God’s love for humanity, nature, and all of his creation.
All staff working with children have successfully undergone a background check.
Marvel Comics artist Jerry DeCaire to visit Mason County District Library
Artists are invited to draw along with Marvel Comics artist Jerry DeCaire at Mason County District Library. Children in grades K-6 are invited to join Jerry Monday, Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. in the Ludington Library backyard and Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. in the Scottville Library front yard. Teens and adults are invited to join at the Ludington branch on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m.
Be sure to dress appropriately for the weather as the sessions will be outdoors.
Comic art has long been used to bring fantasy to life. Superheroes, orcs, elves, sorcerers, dragons, wizards and more. As quickly as the eye can follow, art and fantasy are created in this fascinating live drawing performance. Marvel characters illustrated by Jerry include Thor, X-Men, Wolverine, Conan, Punisher, Iron Man, Nick Fury, the Phantom, and more. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
All library programs are free. Visit www.mcdlibrary.org for more information.