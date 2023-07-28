Hornung memorial concert returns Aug. 3
The West Shore Civic Band will perform the first C. Howard Hornung memorial concert since 2019.
The concert, held in remembrance of the longtime Ludington band director, will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Scottville Clown Band Shell.
Selections will include pieces by John Williams, Broadway medleys, “America the Beautiful,” and more, according to Mason County Central Band Director Caleb Schultz.
Gold Coast Artisan Fair returns for 40th year Aug. 12-13
On the weekend of Aug. 12-13, the annual Gold Coast Artisan Fair will return for its 40th year.
The two-day event takes place at Ludington’s Rotary Park.
The arts and crafts fair will feature more than 150 crafters selling their items along with food vendors.
There will be much to choose from: jewelry, photography, furniture, honey, maple syrup, clothing, kids toys, wall art, home decor, soaps, lotions, seasonings, dips, bread, and more.
The art fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.
Salvation Army’s emergency food pantry seeks donations
The Salvation Army’s emergency food pantry is seeking donations to help those in need.
Items needed most include jelly, ground beef, hot dogs, chicken, Hamburger Helper, ketchup, mayonnaise, pork and beans, mashed potatoes, syrup, pancake mix, fruit juice, canned fruit, fruit snacks, single-serve frozen meals, Chef Boyardee ravioli and spaghetti, stewed tomatoes, can openers, and frozen chicken nuggets and strips.
Items can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington. Use the side door. Financial contributions can be sent to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 681, Ludington MI 49431. For more information, call (231) 843-3711.