Union Guns to play Rhythm & Dunes tonight
The first of the two back-to-back Rhythm & Dunes concert fundraisers hosted by West Shore Bank is tonight at Waterfront Park in Ludington. The headlining act is Union Guns, whose style combines country, rock and pop, with both original songs and covers.
The concert starts at 6 p.m. with the Mason County Central High School Jazz Band. Union Guns take the stage at 7 p.m. The concert is free and functions as a fundraiser for local high school music programs.
EGLE Lake Michigan Summer Beach Walk coming to Stearns Park
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers invites the public to join the co-hosted 2022 Lake Michigan Summer Beach Walks, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17 at Stearns Park, North Stearns Drive, in Ludington. Public parking will be available along Stearns Drive.
The purpose of the Beach Walks is to bring scientists to the community to discuss the dynamics of Great Lakes water levels, storm intensities, impacts from coastal erosion and flooding, and how hazards affect coastal processes. The goal is to increase knowledge of coastal hazards that lead to decisions based on community resilience, which is defined as the sustained ability to understand and use available resources to respond to, withstand, and recover from adverse situations.
For more information, contact Weston Hillier, coastal coordinator, at (517) 230-6487 or email HillierW@Michigan.gov.
Manistee Right to Life holds annual event Aug. 16
On Aug. 16, Right to Life of Manistee County will host its annual Focus on Life Benefit Dinner at Manistee National Golf & Resort. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner and program start at 6 p.m. Reservations required. Email njbrown1058@gmail.com for more information.
Back to School Bonanza Aug. 11 at mini golf course
There will be a back to school event from 3 yo 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini Golf Course at Stearns Park.
Free mini golf will be offered to K-12 students who attend with a parent or guardian. Free car seats and car-seat checks will also be offered, along with free backpacks and school supplies. The event is limited to the first 250 participants.
Hansen family reunion Aug. 7
The annual reunion of the descendants of John and Catherine (Olsen) Hansen will be held Sunday Aug. 7, at the home of Kevin and Nancy Hansen, 3139 W. Victory Drive, Ludington. Bring a dish to pass and any family history you would like to share. Table service, drinks and a meat dish will be provided. Food will be served at 2 p.m. Come anytime after noon. For information, call Kevin Hansen at (231) 843-8973.