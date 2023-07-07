Community Cats TNR meets Sunday
at Rotary Park
The next Community Cats TNR quarterly meeting will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Ludington’s Rotary Park.
The group will be making plans for its annual yard sale to be held the last two weekends in August.
Everyone is welcome to join the group of volunteers.
Michigan Dunes NSDAR to meet July 15
The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will meet at noon Saturday, July 15 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 87 S. Hancock St., Pentwater.
The topic of the program will be the Constitution.
The host Barb Sikkenga, will prepare a chicken salad, pasta salad and fruit lunch at no charge.
Bring in two cans or jars of applesauce for the veteran’s Christmas food item.
RSVP to bandbsikkenga@gmail.com.
Those attending by Zoom should check the notice that was sent to members via email.
Crafts at Ludington Senior Center July 28
A group from the Ludington Senior Center will be going to Faire Heart on U.S. 10 for an afternoon of crafts and fun from 1-3 p.m. Friday, July 28.
The $10 studio fee will give plenty of choices to people who enjoy a crafting experience.
If crafters would like to choose from other, more involved items, they may have to pay a little more for the experience.
Call (231) 845-6841 for more information, to reserve a place, and transportation, if needed.
Focus on Life dinner July 25 at Lincoln Hills
Mason County Right to Life will host its annual Focus on Life benefit dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington. Doors open and a silent auction starts at 5:30 p.m.
Reservations are $45 for individuals or $360 for a table of eight.
Amber Roseboom will be the guest speaker. Roseboom is vice president of operations for Right to Life of Michigan.
For more information, contact Jennifer at (231) 233-2879, or contact Dee Bennette at (231) 690-0363 or dbennette@rtl.org.
Mason County GOP Executive Committee meets Tuesday
The regular monthly meeting of the Mason County Republican Executive Committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington. The public is welcome.
Church Women United
to meet Wednesday
Church Women United will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Salvation Army Church, 1101 S. Madison St., Ludington.