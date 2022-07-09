Scottville Senior Center offers casino, sunset cruise Aug. 4
The Scottville Area Senior Center will host its Casino and Sunset Cruise on Thursday, Aug. 4. The trip to Little River Casino Resort in Manistee will be followed by a sunset cruise aboard the Princess. The cost is $70 per person, which includes $20 in free Little River credits. Transportation from the senior center is provided. To register, call the senior center at (231) 757-4705.
St. Joseph and St. Vincent Ox Roast and Homecoming is Sunday
The 71st annual Ox Roast and Homecoming will be held on Sunday, July 10 at St. Joseph’s Faith Formation Center, 2349 W. Jackson Road, in Hart.
The meal will include traditional ox roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, locally grown asparagus, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert and beverage
Dine in the air-conditioned hall or outside under the Big Top. Take-out dinners are also available.
Dinners are $14 each for adults; the cost is $5 for children age 6 to 10; and children 5 and younger eat free. Tickets can be purchased at the door with cash or check, or online via credit card or check at www.StJosephWeare.org.
There will be raffles, a silent auction, a white elephant booth, baked goods, a crafts booth and more.
To order dinner tickets or for more information visit www.StJosephWeare.org.
Card-making at the Ludington Senior Center
Sharon Tushek will again facilitate a card-making session at the Ludington Senior Center at 1 p.m. Friday, July 15. Participants will be making four cards. All materials for the cards and the envelopes will be furnished. Call (231) 845-6841 soon to reserve a place.
MCC class of ‘02 plans 20-year reunion Aug. 13
The 20-year reunion for Mason County Central High School’s class of 2002 will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Mason County Picnic Area on West Chauvez Road.
For more information, or to share contact info for a 2002 grad who might not know about the reunion, contact Jenny Irwin (309) 258-8240 or email jenny_i@hotmail.com.
More details will be available on the Mason County Central Class of 2002 Facebook page.
Wilwin Lodge to host cookout July 30
On Saturday, July 30, Wilwin Lodge, located at 3383 E. Hawley Road in Custer, will host its annual fundraiser cookout. The cookout starts at noon, and will include a raffle, an auction and a performance by the Scottville Clown Band.
Visit www.wilwinlodge.com, call (231) 757-0140 or find the Wilwin Lodge at Cygnet Cove Facebook page for more information.