Friends of Nordhouse Dunes hosting work bee today
GRANT TWP. — Volunteers are needed for a workday with the Friends of Nordhouse Dunes and U.S. Forest Service staff from noon to 2 p.m. today.
Friends of Nordhouse Dunes formed in 2019 to support the forest service in stewarding Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area. Each year volunteers gather to do trail maintenance, campsite naturalization, and trash clean up.
In 2021, the group worked with a local graphics company and the forest service to create new trailhead information signs. Last year, the group’s work to included projects in the Old Growth Forest Network. This year, Friends of Nordhouse is excited to partner with the Hamlin Lake Preservation Society to give away camping trowels and educate campers on best backcountry sanitation practices.
Meet at noon at the Nurnberg Road trailhead. Volunteers should bring work gloves, a water bottle, snacks, and maybe a hat and bug spray, if you have them. Extra tools, gloves, snacks, and bug spray will be on hand if needed.
For more information, contact the Friends of Nordhouse Dunes, at friendsofnordhousedunes@gmail.com or on Facebook or Instagram.
West Shore Civic Band starts rehearsals Monday
The West Shore Civic Band, under the direction of Caleb Schultz, will kick off our summer season with a rehearsal on Monday, June 12, 2023.
The 2023 season will run from Monday to Aug. 14. Rehearsals are every Monday from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Mason County Central High School band room. Musicians of all ages with at least a basic level of proficiency are encouraged to join.
The mission of the band is to foster camaraderie, musicianship, and community enrichment through our performances.
American Legion Auxiliary meets Monday
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 12.
Armed Women of America open house Thursday
The Armed Women of America is hosting an open house from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, at the Fin and Feather Club of Mason County, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville.
The event is open to all women, and the focus is on sharing information regarding opportunities for women to grow as shooters in an instructionally safe and socially friendly environment.
For more information, contact Susan McCray-King at 231-690-5813.
Manistee County Democrats hosting strawberry social
The Manistee County Democratic Party will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Finch Park picnic pavilion in the village of Arcadia.
The June meeting will feature presentations by two local activists. Mara Davidson is the co-founder and current chairperson of the Young Progressive Activists of Northwest Michigan. This committee is focused on the social, economic, and environmental justice issues of importance to young adults who want to make a difference in today’s political spectrum.
Davidson will share her views and experience organizing and working as a young political activist in rural Michigan. She was recently a featured speaker at the Michigan Democratic Party Rural Caucus Summit and has recently returned from a national rural organizing training summit in Missoula, Montana.
Brenda Reeber is a long-time social justice activist currently living in Ludington where she has been the driving force behind the Starfish Buyback Program. The Starfish Buyback Program for Assault Weapons was developed to remove from civilian hands the military style weapons used most often in mass shootings. Reeber will be sharing the success and lessons learned this program has achieved in Ludington and how it may be expanded to help us remove weapons designed specifically and exclusively to kill humans from the streets of Manistee County.
In addition to these speakers, this meeting will feature ripe, red, juicy strawberries grown in Manistee County that will be prepared to lavishly top a bowl of ice cream for each person in attendance.
Further information about the Manistee County Democratic Party can be found online at https://www.manisteecountydemocrats.us/.
Manistee Hops & Props craft beer festival canceled for 2023
MANISTEE — Hops & Props will not be held in 2023, due to various factors including no “props” or an event chairperson.
Formerly held in September, Hops & Props was a day to enjoy various beer and wine tastings provided by vendors across the state, food vendors, live music, and the classic Century Boat Club wooden boats in the channel, according to a release from the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce.
As a result of the natural rotation of locations, Century Boat Club will be at Grand Island, New York, this year, instead of Manistee. In addition to the recent retirement of last year’s event chair, and with no replacement stepping forward, the event committee made the ultimate decision to cancel this year’s event.
There is hope to resume the festival in the future, with the right person managing the event. Those interested in applying to be the event chairperson in 2024 can contact the Manistee Downtown Development Authority at director@manisteedowntown.com.
To find updates and more information on the Manistee Festival of Hops & Props, please visit https://manisteehopsandprops.com/.
Movies on Deck series returns at USS LST Veterans Museum
MUSKEGON — Movies on Deck film series is back for its 17th season at USS LST Veterans Museum, and it will be a blockbuster summer.
The Friday night film series is shown on USS LST 393’s screen on the top deck starting right after sunset, around 10 p.m.
There is no charge to attend Movies on Deck screenings, although donations to help support the restoration and veterans museum are always welcome. Moviegoers should bring their own chairs; popcorn, soda and snacks are available for sale.
The series will kick off with “Top Gun” on June 23. The original Tom Cruise aviation movie features Kelly McGillis and U.S. Navy Tomcat fighters flying eye-popping aerobatics.
“Guardians of the Galaxy” will be screened July 7. The Marvel Studios film is a funny, bright, weird and exciting movie. It’s a dazzling spectacle with a talented cast led by Chris Pratt, an awesome soundtrack and great special effects.
The series wraps up Aug. 4 with “The Blues Brothers,” the outrageously hilarious movie that combines chases, crashes, explosions and some of the best musical numbers of the 1980s. It stars John Belushi and Dan Ackroyd.
Inclement weather will mean a move down inside the giant tank deck of the ship for an indoor showing. The museum’s indoor audio-video system has been recently upgraded by Muskegon’s Geeks Inc. If moved inside, the movie will start at 10 p.m.
LST 393, a historic World War II warship, is located at the Mart Dock adjacent to Heritage Landing county park on the downtown Muskegon waterfront. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday with the last tour starting at 4. Group events can be scheduled by calling 730-1477. More information is available at www.lst393.org.