Beach sweep set
for June 15
Join A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June to help keep our beach clean and enjoy the sunset during a beach sweep event at Stearns Park. Participants will meet at the south concession stand and sweep between the piers and into the dunes. Gloves and bags will be provided.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.
Card-making craft June 17 at Ludington Senior Center
On Friday, June 17, beginning at 1 p.m., Sharon Tushek will again be leading a class on card-making at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S Rowe St. Four different summer-themed cards will be created.
All supplies needed will be furnished, including the envelopes.
The cost for this fun event is $6. Call the center at (231) 845-6841 to register.
Stage Left announces cast, opens ticket sales for Stratford ‘Off’ the Avenue
The Stage Left Theatre Company is proud to present the sixth annual Annual Stratford “Off” the Avenue Theatre Festival. Why “Off” the Avenue this year instead of “On”? Because the group has moved its performances to the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington. Performances will be on Aug. 5-7 and Aug. 12-14, with Friday and Saturday shows opening at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees beginning at 2 p.m.
The classic production this year will be “Measure for Measure” directed by Kara Rose, preceded by a comedic adaptation of “The Tempest,” titled “Got Milk” and directed by Terra McIntosh.
The cast list for “Got Milk” includes: Nate Anderson as Prospero; Deanna Dibble as Ariel; Sage Bryant as Miranda; Sawyer Bryant as Caliban; Nicki Danyluk as Alonso; Liz Dobbins as Stabby; Lenora Whitecotton as Antiono; Griffin Gin as Ferdinand; Claudia Delore as Trinculo; Ainsley Dragun as Stephano; Claudia Delore as Badger Crew Member; and Terra McIntosh as Gonzalo.
The cast for “Measure for Measure” features: Lenora Whitecotton as Vincentia; Nicki Danyluk as Angela; Griffin Ginn as Isabello; Terra McIntosh as Claudia; Liz Dobbins as Lucia; Nate Anderson as Pompey; Deanna Dibble as M. Overdone/ Friars; Sawyer Bryant as Provost; Sage Bryant as Mariano/Elbow; Claudia Delore as Abhorson; Ainsley Dragun as Barnadine; Victoria Thiel as Servant; Kennedi Christoffersen as Messenger; and Kara Rose as Escala.
Tickets are now on sale. They are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
Evergreen Covenant Church garage, plant, bake sale June 25
Evergreen Covenant Church, 7396 S. Evergreen Road, Branch, is preparing for a Church Garage, Plant and Bake Sale on Saturday, June 25. The sale will only be one day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is your opportunity to do some sale shopping and help support local charities.
Evergreen Women’s Group is sponsoring this event as its Summer Fundraiser.