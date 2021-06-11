Epworth welcomes the Rev. Nadia Stefko
Epworth welcomes the Rev. Nadia Stefko as preacher of the day at Epworth on Sunday, June 13.
Stefko is rector of St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church in Wilmette, Illinois. She came to the priesthood after a decade working in faith-based advocacy, communications, and organic vegetable farming. Her writing has appeared in publications such as The Christian Century, Living Lutheran, Grow Christians online faith community, and the Ekkelsia Project pamphlet series.
Stefko earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame, and her master of divinity from the University of Chicago Divinity School. She shares life with her husband and their two young daughters.
The service, at 10:30 a.m. in the Epworth Auditorium, is open to the public. See more at www.epworthchurch1894.org.
Roadwork on Rasmussen Road continues Monday
Residents on Rasmussen Road from Jebavy Drive east 0.45 miles will have very limited access to their driveways due to continued road work on Monday, June 14.
Addresses from 5255 through 5563 will have concrete curb and gutter across their driveways. Contractors will be pouring curb and gutter on the north side of the road on Monday after doing the south side on Friday.
The concrete needs to cure a day or two before residents will be able to drive over it with a vehicle.
The contractor will be placing gravel over the new curb at the driveways within two days for access in and out of driveways. Those who are not able to get out of their driveway between Friday and Tuesday can call Ludington Mass Transit Authority at 845-6218 and they will give to a ride within the LMTA service area at no charge. An alternate phone number for LMT is 845-1231 then press 1 after prompted by automated message.
AFFEW to hold sunset beach sweep Wednesday
AFFEW is holding a sunset beach sweep from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 at Stearns Park beach. The group will meet at the south concession stand. Gloves and bags will be provided.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.
‘Tough Stuff’ group to resume meetings Wednesday
Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff groups will resume meeting in June at the home of Michael and Pamela Blair. Issues such as immigration, voter rights, racism, climate change and more will be explored in an atmosphere of openness and respect for every point of view. Deeper understanding and maybe even common ground is possible in candid discussions of these difficult issues.
The first topic is jobs in the fossil fuel and clean-energy fields.
Pamela Blair and Barry Matthews will facilitate the groups. The public is welcome to attend the jobs discussion from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 at 5656 W. Jagger Road in Hamlin Township. The meeting will take place outdoors with coffee, lemonade and cookies served. Bring a lawn chair.
VanSingel announces office hours
100th Dist. State Rep. Scott VanSingel, R-Grant, will host local office hours on from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Elk Township Hall, 8966 N. Bass Lake Road in Irons.
No appointments are necessary to attend office hours. Those who are unable to attend but would still like to share their thoughts with the representative can call his Lansing office at (517) 373-7317 or email scottvansingel@house.mi.gov.
LACA Summer Concert Series return June 23
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts announced that it will resume its free LACA Summer Concert Series Wednesdays at Waterfront Park.
The concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m. The 11-week series debuts Wednesday, June 23 with a performance by Wendell Harrison. Concerts will continue every week until Sept. 1.
This free, family friendly concert series features world class jazz, blues, pop, rock and R&B music from internationally acclaimed touring artists.
The LACA Summer Concert series is funded in part by the Community Foundation for Mason County and Synergy Media Inc.
While the concerts are free to attend and open to the public, LACA does spend money to host the series, and donations to held the organization continue to do so are appreciated.
LACA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that relies on monetary donations to help fund its events and programs. Community members and area businesses interested in supporting the LACA Summer Concert Series are asked to send their pledges to LACA Summer Concert Series, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington MI 49431. Prospective donors can also call LACA at (231) 845-2787.
Pentwater Arts & Crafts Fair is July 10
The Pentwater Jr. Women’s Club will host its 57th annual Pentwater Arts & Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 10 on the Village Green in downtown Pentwater.
The Fair is a juried art fair. All work must be original and of the artist’s own creation. Painting, ceramics, jewelry, photography, weaving, clothing, sculpture and other media will be available.
Admission is free. There is a refreshment stand on the Village Green operated by the Pentwater Service Club.
For more information, contact Pentwater Jr. Women’s Club Art Fair Registration Committee, P.O. Box 357, Pentwater, Michigan 49449; or email pentwaterjrwomensclub@gmail.com.
Pentwater Garden Club plant sale is June 19
The Garden Club of Pentwater will be having a plant sale on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Water Tower Park in downtown Pentwater. The club will have a variety of perennials, and flower pots from local artist Karen Antrim will also be sold.
Dig-it Summer Series starts June 15
AFFEW, MSU Extension and the Lakeshore Food Club are partnering to offer the Dig-it Summer Series, a youth gardening program for kids age 8 to 10, every other Tuesday at You Dig It Community Garden near Ludington United Methodist Church. Space is limited to 15 spots per class. To sign up, contact the MSU Extension office at (231) 845-3361.
Library announces outdoor play time this summer
Children and families are invited to play outside at Mason County District Library this summer. Library staff have planned a variety of games and activities for elementary school aged children to enjoy outdoors.
Beginning June 14, and continuing throughout the summer, events are scheduled for Mondays at 1 p.m. in the Ludington Library backyard, and Wednesdays at 1 p.m. in the Scottville Library front yard.
Be prepared for messy fun. Events will be canceled if there is lightning, heavy rain or high winds. Wear a mask. There will be capacity limits, so arrive early.
Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
DAR to meet June 19
The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the NSDAR will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19 at Mears Methodist Church, 1990 N. 56th Ave, Mears. The program will be Love Inc., the host will be Nancy Rakosky, and the donation fund will be schools.
For more information, contact Susan Thomas at (231) 881-9638.