Pentwater Chamber hosting Spring Fest today, Sunday
The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce will host Spring Fest form 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Pentwater Village Green.
The two-day event is the perfect setting for a most extraordinary art and antique experience. The outdoor venue will feature craftspeople, artists, and antique dealers to showcase their furniture, silver, porcelain, pottery, hand-crafted woven accessories, jewelry, linens, glass art, sculptures, photography, paintings and more unique creations.
AFFEW beach sweep Wednesday
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) is sponsoring the first beach sweep of the year from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Stearns Park beach. Help keep the community clean while enjoying the beautiful beach. Bags and gloves will be provided. Participants will meet at the south concession stand in Stearns Park. For more information about this event or AFFEW, visit www.affew.org.
New time for evening cardio drumming at Scottville Senior Center
The weekly Tuesday evening cardio drumming event at Scottville Area Senior Center has a new time. The half hour session will now start at 5 p.m. instead of 5:30.
Cardio drumming is a fun exercise in which participants use drumsticks to rhythmically beat on large rubber balls while moving around the balls in time to music. The group leader is Regina Young who calls out ever-changing exercise steps and drumming patterns to each recorded song.
Paint with Julie June 23
Julie Tews will conduct another painting workshop at 1 p.m. Friday, June 23 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. This month’s project is a patriotic, summer theme. The total cost is $20, with a $10 non-refundable deposit. This session is open to all those who enjoy socializing and creative fun. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information or come into the center to sign up for the class.
Selkie performs tonight at Ludington State Park
Selkie will present its first evening of music at Ludington State Park’s amphitheater at 7 p.m. tonight.
Selkie is a trio of dynamic Celtic musicians who play traditional music and original music with intensity and drive.
The sounds of flute, fiddle, bouzouki, banjo, guitar, accordion, and harp are woven into Selkie’s music, along with the vocal harmonies.
Selkie members Jim Spalink, Michele Venegas, and Cara Lieurance have performed with Michigan-based Celtic bands An Dro, Fonn Mohr, Archive, Merry Sisters of Fate, Amadaun, and Whiskey Before Breakfast. The trio bonded through previous musical projects and a love of sharing Celtic music with others. For a preview of their music, visit https://selkiesounds.com/music.
The programs are free; a bucket will be passed to collect donations to offset the costs to FLSP for the series.