MCC class of ‘02 plans 20-year reunion Aug. 13
The 20-year reunion for Mason County Central High School’s class of 2002 will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Mason County Picnic Area on West Chauvez Road.
For more information, or to share contact info for a 2002 grad who might not know about the reunion, contact Jenny Irwin (309) 258-8240 or email jenny_i@hotmail.com.
More details will be available on the Mason County Central Class of 2002 Facebook page.
Manistee Community Band, Chamber Choir presents Americana music Tuesday, Friday
The Manistee Community Band and Chamber Choir is inviting the public a night of “Contemporary Americana’’ at 7 p.m. Tuesday beside beautiful Lake Michigan, at the First Street Beach Lions Pavilion in Manistee, and at 7 p.m. Friday, June 24 at Mineral Springs Park in Frankfort. The popular concert band is joined by its new choir, to make a great combination of nearly 100 musicians.
The Manistee Community Band and Chamber Choir will present music of American composers, from the hit movie “Moana” to the classic “Stars and Stripes Forever.” This concert will be filled with toe-tapping music and a salute to the Armed Forces. The event is free, but donations will be accepted.
The rain location for Manistee is the United Methodist Church.
Live Birds of Prey Wednesday at Ludington State Park
The popular Live Birds of Prey program from the Outdoor Discovery Center returns to the Ludington State Park amphitheater at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22.
Learn about Michigan’s birds of prey and meet some up close as presenters from Outdoor Discovery Center show owls, falcons, hawks and maybe even an eagle. The specific birds to be in the program are chosen that day by center staff depending upon conditions.
Typically, at the end of the program staff also bring out a couple of the birds of prey for attendees to get an up-close look — and photos — with the birds.
The Live Birds of Prey programs have been a hit with all ages.
The program is free and sponsored by Friends of Ludington State Park which will pass a bucket to defray costs of the program. In case of bad weather, the program moves into the Lake Michigan beach house.
For more information, visit https://friendsofludingtonstatepark.org.
Invasive species field day on July 7
There will be an invasive species field day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at Cartier Park, 1254 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington. Participants will meet at the Bark Park parking lot by Lincoln Lake.
Participants will learn about invasive species, their effects, and how to control them.
Specific topics will include understanding the difference between non-native invasive species and native species, why and how non-native invasive species cause ecological harm, identification and impacts of invasive species at Cartier Park, common tools and treatment methods used to treat invasive species, and assessing the need for follow-up restoration.
Featured speakers will include Josh Shields, forester and wildlife biologist with the Manistee and Mason-Lake conservation districts; Bri Jasinski, hemlock woolly adelgid project manager with the conservation district; Vicki Sawicki, program coordinator of North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area; Carolyn Henne, botanist with the U.S. Forest Service; and Cheryl Nelson, forest health response team forester with Michigan DNR.
There is no cost for attending the workshop, but donations will be accepted. Lunch will be provided. Register no later than July 1 as space will be limited.
Three continuing education credits will be available for Certified Pesticide Applicators, in Commercial Core, Forestry, Ornamental, or Right-of-Way.
To register, contact the Mason-Lake Conservation District at (231) 757-3707 ext. 5 or email Executive Director Dani McGarry at dani.mcgarry@macd.org.