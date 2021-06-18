Conservation district
to host pesticide jug recycling day June 22
The Mason-Lake Conservation District and Acres Co-op are hosting a pesticide jug recycling day for farms in the area. This is an opportunity for farms to recycle empty, clean jugs, rather than have them take up room in a dumpster. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Acres Co-op in Scottville. Recycling is free of charge.
Jugs must be triple-rinsed and dry with caps and booklets removed. Containers up to 55 gallons are accepted and plastic must be a HDPE No. 2 or 7. Containers must be tied together with twine or brought in loose to be loaded into the recycling truck.
This program is possible thanks to the work of the Conservation District’s Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP).
MAEAP strives to help local farms keep up to date with environmental protections and be the top stewards of the land.
To learn more about pesticide jug recycling, MAEAP, how to become environmentally verified, or what cost-share opportunities are available, call the Mason-Lake Conservation District office at (231) 757-3707 ext. 5 or visit www.mason-lakeconservation.org.
Pentwater Garden Club plant sale is Saturday
The Garden Club of Pentwater will be having a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Water Tower Park in downtown Pentwater. A variety of perennials, as well as flower pots from local artist Karen Antrim, will be sold.
SPLKA announces Bus Days to Big Sable
The Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association (SPLKA) has announced the schedule for this summer’s bus days to Big Sable Point Lighthouse.
This year’s bus days are scheduled for June 26, July 8 and 22, Aug. 5 and 19 and Sept. 11.
“We are certainly happy to be open for the 2021 season and starting to get back to a more normal operation. Our mission is to preserve, promote and educate the public and to make our lighthouses accessible to all,” said SPLKA Executive Director Peter Manting. “Helping us meet that mission is the scheduling of bus days out to the Big Sable Lighthouse.”
The bus days make it easier for people to make trips to the lighthouse without having to walk, according to Manting.
SPLKA will be welcoming several musical groups to perform each bus day on the Big Sable grounds.
AsparaGrass, a local bluegrass-folk band featuring guitars, fiddle, mandolin, upright bass and a blend of vocal harmonies, will perform from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
Round-trip bus transportation is offered from noon to 5 p.m. on the bus days. Buses load next to the park rangers’ office at Ludington State Park. A small transportation fee of $5 for adults and $2 for students 12 and younger will be charged to help SPLKA offset costs.
For more information, visit www.splka.org or call (231) 845-7417.
Mitten Tree seeks volunteers
Church Women United is asking people who knit and crochet to consider volunteering for the Mitten Tree project, which provides children in the area with homemade hats, scarves and mittens in December.
The Salvation Army will help distribute hate, mittens and scarves to children to keep them warm when they go outside in the winter.
For more information, contact Norma at (231) 843-4353.
PFLAG Manistee to meet Sunday via Zoom
In continued celebration of Pride Month, PFLAG Manistee will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday via Zoom. The group will support, inform and brainstorm ideas for future projects. The “Meet Your LGBT Neighbors” program last Thursday included talks by people who identify as non-binary, a term that has turned up frequently as people begin to process how they identify themselves. In an effort to continue to educate and inform about non-binary identities, PFLAG will view a YouTube video featuring five young people who explain their non-binary identities.
To attend this meeting, request a link by contacting pflagmanistee@gmail.com.