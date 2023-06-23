P.M. Motoring Club
to host classic car show July 1
The Pere Marquette Motoring Club will host a classic car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at the Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington.
Registration is at 9 a.m., and the cost is $10.
There will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and dash plaques for the first 100 entries.
For more information, contact Bob Budreau at (231) 690-9901.
WSCC’s Just for Kids program offering transportation starting Monday
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s Just for Kids summer children’s programming is underway and transportation will be offered starting Monday.
The cost is $5 a day and WSCC needs 48 hours’ advance notice to accommodate riders. Complete the transportation request form found at https://forms.office.com/r/H8ewaaYihr.
Transportation will be available from the following locations:
• Baldwin Community Schools;
• Shelby Elementary School;
• Hart Elementary School;
• Pentwater Elementary School;
• Ludington Airport/Chamber of Commerce;
• Manistee Dial-a-Ride
Just for Kids programming runs Mondays through Thursdays, with morning and afternoon sessions. Breakfast and lunch are provided.
From art and photography, to welding and outdoor adventures, there is a variety of exploratory educational opportunities. With the ongoing need for childcare in the area, WSCC has worked to provide and assist within the scope of the college’s mission.
Sign up for classes at www.westshore.asapconnected.com.
For more information, contact cemitchell@westshore.edu.
Visit with regional president from Corewell Health
At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Drew Dostal, president and market leader from Corewell Health, will be at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., to discuss Ludington hospital and other local health facilities and to answer questions. He has returned to western Michigan after leading hospitals in New Mexico, Nebraska and Montana. Dostal oversees operations in Ludington, Freemont, and North Muskegon for Corewell Health. This event is open to the community.
Sound therapy workshop June 30
The Ludington Senior Center will introduce sound therapy during a workshop at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 30 at the senior center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Sarah Dominwill introduce sound therapy to those who attend this workshop. Her certification includes sound therapy and life coaching.
The vibration of the healing sound tools work to facilitate relaxation of the body and the brain to help with stress, headaches, high blood pressure, pain and insomnia. There is a suggested donation of $10 for attendees.
Those participating should bring a mat or blanket, water, and an optional eye mask. Call (231) 845-6841 to register or for more information.