PM Township Board meeting canceled
The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board is canceling its meeting, originally scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at the township hall, due to a lack of agenda items, according to Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
AFFEW to host invasive plant eradication Tuesday
On Tuesday, June 28 from 6:30 p.m., A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host an invasive plant removal at Cartier Park. Participants will meet across from the Dog Bark Park to remove a variety of invasive plant species.
A discussion about how to identify these plants will take place before the work begins. AFFEW partners with the City of Ludington, Mason-Lake Conservation District and the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area to eradicate these aggressive plants.
Bring water, gloves, wear long pants, a long sleeved shirt and closed-toed shoes. The event will be held in fair weather, and sometimes wraps up early, depending on site conditions. For more info go to www.affew.org.
Ludington Senior Center to host summer kick-off cookout
The Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., will host a summer kick-off with a cookout and entertainment starting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. There will be a ukulele concert by the Stringalongs, and the fun will continue with a cookout, featuring hot dogs and brats, macaroni salad, baked beans and ice cream. During lunch and later in the afternoon, music will be provided by John Marek and Friends. Guests will have an opportunity to play a variety of yard games or to just sit on a lawn chair they provide, and enjoy the music and the day. The cost is $5, and those interested can RSVP by calling (231) 845-6841.
Children’s farm to host special needs barn dance Thursday
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm will host its barn dance and potluck for individuals with special needs from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at the farm, 5487 Tittle Road, Free Soil.
Bring a nutritious dish to pass and your own table service. Hot dogs, lemonade and ice water will be available. Suggested food items to share include spaghetti, macaroni and cheese, fruit, vegetables, bakes beans, lunch meat, egg or potato salad, pizza, chicken nuggets and dinner rolls. Please do not bring sweets.
The potluck will begin at 11:30 a.m. sharp. Attendees will have a change to sit in a fire truck and dance under a bubble machine. Free stuffed animals will be given to all.
To RSVP call (231) 462-3732, email circlerockingsfarm@att.net or write to the children’s farm by June 28. Include a contact person, the number of people attending, a phone number, email address and the dish you plan to pass.
All current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Sign up now for Manistee National Forest golf outing
The Manistee National Forest Festival Golf Outing is a yearly tradition and a great way to kick off the Fourth of July weekend. The Manistee Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Manistee National Golf & Resort, Little River Casino Resort, Huntington Bank and Ludington Beverage Co. to bring a four-person scramble with 18 holes of golf.
Teams are needed. The outing will be held on Friday, July 1 with registration at 8 a.m. and shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The awards will be announced upon completion of the course, between 12:30 and 1 p.m.
There will be awards for hole contests in addition to the overall winners for first- and second-place men’s team; first-place ladies team; first-place senior team; and first-place mixed team.
The cost is $80 per person or $320 per team and includes golf, cart, complimentary lunch of brats, burgers and fries, hole contests and overall prizes. The winning overall teams will receive a package courtesy of Little River Casino Resort containing two tickets to the Happy Together Tour on Aug 5, plus $50 in dining credit in $25 increments, and $50 in free slot play. Winners from the hole contests will enjoy prizes provided by Ludington Beverage Co.