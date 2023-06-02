DHD10 announces environmental health summit at WSCC
District Health Department No. 10 is hosting three community summits throughout the 10-county jurisdiction, with one taking place at West Shore Community College on Friday, June 9.
Continental breakfast provided at 9 a.m., presentations are from 9:30-11:30am. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/4ebpmb5s.
The community summits will highlight environmental health initiatives at DHD10, what data are collected and how it’s used, and will also explore emerging trends in environmental health. The events are in-person and the same information will be presented at the three events.
DHD10 hopes to see community members, members of the government, academic institutions, students, businesses, philanthropic organizations, coalitions, collaboratives, and others interested in environmental health in their community.
Mason County
Republicans meet Tuesday
The regular monthly meeting of the Mason County Republican Executive Committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Room at the Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington. The public is welcome to attend.
Pollinators habitat workshop June 24
There will be a pollinators habitat workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at 5610 Poplar St. in Fountain. The workshop will be hosted by the Mason-Lake Conservation District, and will explore how native wildflowers and grasses can be used to improve farming operations.
Information will be provided about programs that pay individuals to plant native plants. The workshop will be good for one Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) Phase 1 credit.
RSVP by June 16 by calling (231) 757-3707 ext. 112, or by emailing seth.hopkins@macd.org.
Alzheimer’s series continues
The third part of four in the educational series, hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter, will take place from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. This free session deals with facing difficult dementia conversations including driving, doctor visits, legal and financial planning. The regular monthly support group will meet afterward. Participants may choose to attend some or all sessions. To register, call 800-272-3900 or email helplinegmc@alz.org.