Book club at Scottville Senior Center meets June 9
The book club at Scottville Senior Center will meet at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at the center, 140 S. Main St. The group will discuss “American Dirt” by Janine Cummins. Copies are available at Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville.
‘The Art of Fabric & Thread’ on display through June 25 at LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is hosting “The Art of Fabric & Thread” by textile artists Chuck and Karen de la Durantaye in the arts center’s main gallery throughout the month of June.
“The Art of Fabric & Thread” features more than 70 pieces of art using an array of textiles and techniques to create representational and abstract art quilts and fabric collage.
The exhibit will be available for viewing at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St., during normal LACA business hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Dig It! Youth Summer Series returns
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) is resuming its Dig it! Youth Summer Series . The series is sponsored by AFFEW, U Dig It Community Garden, Michigan State University Extension, the Sable Dunes Audubon Society and the Lakeshore Food Club.
The free, interactive gardening experience focuses on nutrition and creative nature exploration, in addition to hands-on planting and harvesting. Students will be designing journals to record weekly sightings at the garden. This effort will help support healthy food access in Mason County.
A portion of the produce grown by participants will be donated to the Lakeshore Food Club, and some will go home to share with families. The series runs for eight weeks and participants are expected to attend at least six of the sessions.
Dates are Thursdays, June 23 and 30; July 7, 14, 21 and 28; and Aug. 4 and 11.
Sessions are held from 10 a.m. to noon at the U Dig It Community Garden, 5810 E. Bryant Road, Ludington. To register, contact MSU Extension’s Kendra Gibson at (231) 845-3361 or gibso126@msu.edu. Registration is required to participate.
Hamlin Township clean-up day set for June 18
Hamlin Township’s clean-up day is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 18. Vouchers can be secured at 3775 N. Jebavy Drive. Hamlin Township Hall. Participating residents should be prepared to unload their own items.