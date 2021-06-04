LHS class of 1971 reunion set for July 1
The Ludington High School class of 1971 will hold a reunion from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1 at Sutton’s Landing. The event will have a “tailgate atmosphere.” Bring your own beverage and a dish or a snack. For more information, call Sue at (231) 425-3877.
Sable Dunes Audubon Society to take birding trip today
Matt McConnell will lead the Sable Dunes Audubon Society to Eden and Logan townships in search of breeding songbirds, including rarities such as Acadian Flycatcher, Cerulean Warbler, Louisiana Waterthrush, Mourning Warbler, Golden-winged Warbler and White-throated Sparrow. The group will meet at 8 a.m. at the Mason County Airport, or 8:30 a.m. on Sippy Road by the stream crossing in Manistee National Forest 1 mile east of Custer Road.
June crEATivity Art Kits now available
Create your own bendy-wire human figure, inspired by the work of artist and sculpture Alberto Giacometti with this month’s free crEATivity Art Kits.
The kits are available at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville; and the Lakeshore Food Club, 920 E. Tinkham Ave.
Giacometti was one of the most important sculptors of the 20th century. His work was particularly influenced by artistic styles such as Cubism and Surrealism. This month’s art kits will feature information about Giacometti, along with instructions to help people create their own human figure sculpture. The kits also include 4 feet of wire, three sheets of aluminum foil, scissors and an Indian Summer applesauce snack and spoon.
Through a partnership with the Lakeshore Food Club and the Mason County District Library, LACA will distribute 200 art kits each month to community members who would benefit from expressing themselves through art. Art kits will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning the first Friday of each month. Each kit includes simple step-by-step instructions, all of the materials needed to complete the project, information about the artist or art movement that inspired the project and a healthy snack.
For more information, contact Andrew Skinner, LACA executive director, at (231) 845-2787 or via email at director@ludingtonartscenter.org.
Second round of Stratford on the Avenue auditions announced
The Stage Left Theatre Company is holding a second round of auditions for the fifth annual Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival, on Sunday, June 13 and Monday, June 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rotary Park on the corner of Ludington Avenue and Lewis Street.
In case of inclement weather on either day, the in-person auditions will be canceled and participants will be given instructions on how to submit a video audition. Seasoned and new actors as young as age 15 are encouraged to audition as Stage Left loves to work with actors of all skill levels.
Those wishing to audition are asked to arrive at the starting time and plan to stay for the duration of the auditions. Masks and social distancing are required and blocking will be done with social distancing, as well.
The festival is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8 at Rotary Park.
The Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7 p.m., with the Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. This year’s main stage play is “Twelfth Night,” with a comedic adaptation of “Julius Caesar” as the opener.
For more information, email stagelefttheatreco@gmail.com or call Kara at (231) 818-8368.
‘Tough Stuff’ discussion group to resume meetings June 16
Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff groups will resume meeting in June at the home of Michael and Pamela Blair. Issues such as immigration, voter rights, racism, climate change and more will be explored in an atmosphere of openness and respect for every point of view. Deeper understanding and maybe even common ground is possible in candid discussions of these difficult issues.
The first topic is jobs in the fossil fuel and clean-energy fields.
Pamela Blair and Barry Matthews will facilitate the groups. The public is welcome to attend the jobs discussion from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 at 5656 W. Jagger Road in Hamlin Township. The meeting will take place outdoors with coffee, lemonade and cookies served. Bring a lawn chair.
MCC offers free summer meals for kids
Mason County Central Food Service will offer free meals to all children age 18 and younger Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from June 14 to Aug. 15 at several locations.
Each pick-up will include the next day’s meal: Monday’s pick-up will include Tuesday’s meal, Wednesday’s pick-up will include Thursday’s meal; and Friday’s pick-up will be for Friday, Saturday and Sunday meals.
Weekend meals need to be ordered in advance.
The times and locations for lunch and breakfast pick-up are as follows:
• 11-11:45 a.m., MCC Upper Elementary, 505 W. Maple St., Scottville
• 11-11:30 a.m., Legends Taxidermy, 5089 N. U.S. 31, Scottville
• 11-11:30 a.m., Branch Fire Department, 6696 E. U.S. 10, Walhalla
• 11-11:30 a.m., St. Paul Methodist Church, 3212 W. Kinney Road, Ludington
Call Mary Ann Nielsen at (231) 757-5721 for more information.
Public comment sought at Transportation Committee meeting June 8
A public comment period is scheduled at the Ludington Area Small Urban Transportation Committee Meeting at 2 p.m. on June 8.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the meeting is being held virtually using a video and telephone call in format. As in an in-person meeting, the public will be given an opportunity to comment during the established agenda items at the beginning and end of the meeting. Information to join the meeting by video or telephone and meeting materials will be available on the event calendar at www.wmsrdc.org.
The Ludington Area Small Urban Transportation Committee, which is responsible for transportation planning in the Ludington area, is seeking public comment on the transportation planning process. The planning and project selection process includes projects being discussed for submittal for the Fiscal Years 2020-2023 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) and corresponding amendments.
The STIP lists federally funded transportation projects that are located outside Metropolitan Planning Organization boundaries and is developed in a cooperative effort between federal, state and local officials. It serves as the final link in the transportation planning process. Its primary purpose is to identify transportation programs and projects to be funded with federal aid in accordance with federal law and regulations. This plan is an outline of the transportation needs of the State of Michigan for the next four years.
Ludington AAUW to meet at Copeyon Park Monday
The Ludington Area American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 7 at Copeyon Park, rain or shine. Bring dinner, beverages and a comfortable chair. Remember to bring jigsaw puzzles to exchange with other members.
MCE class of 1971 reunion is July 17
The Mason County Eastern class of 1971 will hold a reunion on Saturday July 17 in Fountain. For more information, including the address and time, call Barb at (231) 843-4898.