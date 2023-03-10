St. Paddy’s Juke Box Bingo at Ludington Senior Center
The Ludington Senior Center will have a special juke box bingo and St. Patrick’s Day celebration at 2 p.m. Friday, March 17 at the center, 308 S. Rowe St.
The fun playlists will include one with St. Patrick’s Day in mind. There will be themed prizes and green refreshments and snacks will be served. Don’t forget to wear something green.
Ludington AAUW to meet Monday
The Ludington American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 13 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
There will be a presentation by Lakeshore Food Club Executive Director O’Nealya Gronstal, who will talk about the start of the resource center and what it has become in the community.
The public is welcome to attend.
Brian Oberlin to host workshop, concert today at LACA
Internationally acclaimed mandolin player and educator Brian Oberlin will host a mandolin workshop and evening concert on Saturday, March 11 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts in downtown Ludington. The workshop is from 1 to 3 p.m. and is intended for beginning and intermediate mandolin players. Oberlin will be focusing on all purpose techniques and self-accompaniment.
Students will learn some basics with technique and chords, then move onto standards in the bluegrass, folk and swing genres to exercise the mind and left and right hands. A section of the workshop will cover the fun topic of how melodies and chords can collaborate to make easy and well-known songs sound unique but authentic. There will also be time for Q&A. All charts will be provided in notation and tablature and the content is suitable for beginner and intermediate mandolinists.
The cost of the workshop is $40 for LACA members and $45 for non-members. All workshop students will also receive a ticket to Oberlin’s 7:30 p.m. mandolin concert.
Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org to register for the workshop.
During the concert, Oberlin will be joined by his Full Cord bandmate Eric Langejans. Tickets to the concert are$10 in advance or $15 at the door. Purchase concert tickets online at Eventbrite.com.
During his decades-long professional career, Oberlin has been playing swing, bluegrass and Italian classical as a solo mandolinist and vocalist. Along with the myriad award-winning bands and ensembles he has collaborated with throughout the U.S. and Europe, Oberlin is also the founder and director of the River of the West Mandolin Camp, the Great Lakes Mandolin Camp, the Michigan Mandolin Orchestra and the Oregon Mandolin Orchestra.
Of his accolades, his most recent was Full Cord winning the 2022 Momentum Band of the Year from the IBMA and the 2022 Telluride band contest. Oberlin was a featured songwriter at the 2021 IBMA awards.
When he is not performing, he teaches music to children and adults at a variety of venues and events around the world. His website can be found at www.mandoberlin.com. and includes free lessons for budding mandolinists.