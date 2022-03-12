Lecture on masculinity taking place Monday
The Shifting Landscapes lecture series, presented by the Mason County District Library and Abondia Center continue to explore truth and politics with a presentation from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Jessica Houser will give a presentation on ideology and its consequences and rethinking masculinity in-person and on Zoom. A professor of psychology at West Shore Community College, Houser will look at the first-ever guidelines published in 2018 by the American Psychological Association (APA) for psychologists and others working with boys and men.
During the pandemic, research revealed that working-class men in America, from 25 to 55 years old have continued to die from suicide and harm from alcohol or drugs, also described as “deaths of despair,” at significantly greater rates than other Americans over the last several decades.
While women are also dying from deaths of despair, men appear to be dying in greater numbers. Research indicates there are many factors leading to the deaths of despair among working-class men, including lack of jobs, the resultant low or no income and the toll this takes on pride and hope. But even when jobs in the service sector have been available men either excluded themselves or were excluded from these jobs as they were deemed not appropriate for men.
Houser will explore changing ideas about what it means to be a man and what is it about ideas of masculinity that prevents men from seeking work or being hired in the service sector.
She will discuss the nature of the APA guidelines, including how they alter or strengthen earlier ideas about masculinity and about mental health for boys and men. Houser will talk about both positive and negative criticisms of the guidelines over the past three years. She will also note any changes made to the guidelines. House will consider with the audience whether the guidelines might lead men and society to healthier definitions of what it means to be a man.
The Shifting Landscapes series is exploring six areas of life that have been reshaped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Truth and politics is the fifth topic in the Shifting Landscapes series.
In asking questions about the nature and purpose of politics, and freedom of expression, the Shifting Landscapes’ series seeks to address questions on people’s minds. It also hopes the information helps people get more from news sources, as well as professionals and others about social issues and news that matters to them.
Events are free, live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful. To register visit www.mcdl.pub/sl-register. To join the Zoom presentation, go to http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom. The link will be live about 6:45 p.m. on Monday.
For more information visit www.mcdlibrary.org or contact Thomas Trahey at ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org or Brooke Portmann at baportmann312@gmail.com.
LHS Choir, Drama Club present ‘Les Misérables’ March 17-20
The Ludington High School Drama Club and the LHS Choir have teamed up to present a joint concert version of “Les Misérables” at Peterson Auditorium.
The production opens at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, with performances at the same time on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19.
“Les Misérables” will conclude on Sunday, March 20 with a 2 p.m. performance.
Tickets are $5 for general admission, or $3 for students and seniors.
The production is being overseen by Christine Plummer, director, and Elliot Plummer, choir director.