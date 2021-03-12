PFLAG Manistee to meet via Zoom March 21
As part of PFLAG’s efforts to inform others about the lives and experiences of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people, the group will feature a film titled “Becoming Johanna” during its Zoom meeting on March 21 at 1 p.m.
Filmed over the course of five years, “Becoming Johanna” is a portrait of a teenaged transgender Latina who faces bullying at school and misunderstanding at home. When she gets kicked out of her school and her home for standing up for herself, she finds a loving foster family and a sympathetic alternative high school principal who help her to grow into the beautiful young woman she was meant to be.
This film has been exclusively made available to PFLAG chapters for viewing as a program for their meetings. A guided discussion will follow the viewing of the 30-minute film. The discussion questions will be sent out to those who register for the meeting. If you would like to attend this meeting, send an email to pflagmanistee@gmail.org to receive a link on the Friday before the meeting.
Call (313) 670-2613 for more information, or visit www.pflagmanistee.org.
Hospice of Michigan needs volunteers in Ludington, other parts of West Michigan
Hospice of Michigan is looking for compassionate volunteers to help patients and families dealing with life-limiting illnesses in communities throughout West Michigan. Residents interested in donating their time can virtually attend a new volunteer orientation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 26.
Hospice of Michigan has a specific need for volunteers in Ludington, Holland, Muskegon, Grand Rapids and Big Rapids who can make a real difference in the lives of others.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Hospice of Michigan has shifted from in-person to virtual volunteer visits to safely continue providing socialization and companionship to patients, and relief for their caregivers.
Hospice of Michigan volunteers are vital in helping to deliver exceptional, compassionate support to patients and families according to its mission of caring for patients wherever they call home, right in the same community in which its volunteers live. No special experience is required to volunteer.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Megan Cadle at (616) 356-5233 or email mcadle@hom.org to register for March training. To learn more about Hospice of Michigan and becoming a volunteer, visit www.hom.org.
Nominating petitions available for West Shore ESD board seats
The West Shore Educational Service District (ESD) Board of Education has three seats up for election in 2021: two regular, six-year-term seats that expire on June 30, 2027; and one partial term that expiring June 30, 2025.
Nominating petitions are available at the Mason County Clerk’s office, 304 E. Ludington Ave. Candidates seeking election to the board must file petitions or pay a $100 non-refundable filing fee and file an affidavit of identity with the Mason County Clerk’s office no later than 4 p.m. Monday, May 10. Call (231) 843-8202 for more information.
Appointments for COVID vaccinations now open at Family Health Care locations
BALDWIN — Family Health Care is now able to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to community members and clinic patients age 50 and older, including caregiver family members and guardians age 16 and older of children who have special healthcare needs (part of Phase 1C, Groups B and C). This includes individuals in Phase 1B, Group B who live in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, jails and prisons. Vaccinations will continue as supplies are available.
Health centers play an essential part in the national strategy to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine, especially in rural areas. People who have gotten sick from the COVID-19 virus may still benefit from getting vaccinated because they can become infected with the virus more than once.
The vaccination is free, and appointments are required.
Make an appointment by calling one of Family Health Care’s following locations:
• Baldwin (231) 745-0439
• Cadillac (231) 876-6515
• White Cloud (231) 689-7687
MARSP has scholarship approved
The Mason-Lake Chapter of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) wishes to let members know that its annual $1,000 contribution to a scholarship at West Shore Community College has been approved.
Library launches kids bookmark contest
To celebrate March is Reading Month, the Mason County District Library is sponsoring a children’s bookmark contest. This year’s theme is Summer Reading, Tails and Tales.
Artists can pick up an entry form at either the Ludington or the Scottville building library building, or print one from the website, www.mcdlibrary.org.
Entries must be returned to the library by 6 p.m. Friday, March 26. Winning entries will be reproduced and distributed at the Mason County District Library in Ludington and Scottville.