Deadline extended for food-based business pitch challenge
Applicants now have until Thursday, March 23 to register for the 231 Food & Beverage Pitch Challenge, in which five finalists will receive $5,000 in business support services.
The initial deadline
of March 16 has been extended.
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has partnered with Greater Muskegon Economic Development, The Right Place and its partners in Mason, Lake, Mason, Oceana and Newaygo counties on this initiative to provide launch and business growth opportunities to small businesses specializing in food and beverage product development.
The in-person pitch competition will take place at the Muskegon Farmers Market on May 16.
This event is only open to businesses geographically located in Mason, Muskegon, Lake, Oceana, or Newaygo counties.
Businesses interested in participating must complete an application before March 23 by visiting https://pmbc.connect.space/231-food-beverage-pitch-challenge/details.
Up to 10 selected applicants will be invited to pitch their business in the competition on May 16.
For more information, visit https://pmbc.connect.space/231-food-beverage-pitch-challenge/details or contact Kristi Lucas-Zimmerman, Economic Development Director for Mason County at (616) 970.8978 or zimmermank@rightplace.org.
Fin & Feather Club
to host May CPL class
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a concealed pistol licensing class May 5-6 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville. Participants must register to take the class. The class is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on May 5 and all day on May 6.
The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members. Call Jim at (231) 907-8330 to register.
Manistee PFLAG
to meet Sunday
The Manistee chapter of PFLAG — an organization that supports LGBTQ+ individuals and their families and friends — will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St. in Manistee.
Visitors, those who are interested, those who are curious, those with questions and those who would like to help with PFLAG’s commitment to support, educate and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community are all welcome to attend.
For more further information, email pflagmanistee@gmail.com.
Paint with Julie March 24 at Ludington Senior Center
Julie Tews will again conduct a painting class from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
This month’s activity will be an Easter theme canvass depicting a spring bunny. The cost is $20 total, and $10 of that cost is the deposit to hold your place. Come to the center to register. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information.
Conservation district
to host bird house build March 25
The Mason-Lake Conservation District is getting ready for spring and hosting a birdhouse building workshop.
The workshop is free and will be held at the Pathfinder Library in Baldwin on March 25 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
All ages are welcome but anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. This workshop will cover the importance of bluebirds in the ecosystem, what they require for habitat and how to improve bluebird habitat. Participants will be provided with a bluebird house to assemble and take home.
Space is limited, so RSVP by March 20 to Seth Hopkins by calling (231) 757-3707 ext. 112 or emailing seth.hopkins@macd.org.