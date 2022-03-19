Shifting Landscapes lecture series to focus on communication Monday
Brian Harrison, a visiting assistant professor of political science at Carleton College, will give a presentation titled “Communication Across the Fence — or the Aisle,” as part o the Shifting Landscapes public lecture series.The talk is at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and via Zoom.
Harrison earned his Ph.D. at Northwestern University. He has been a visiting assistant professor at Macalester College and lecturer at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota. His prior affiliations include Northwestern, Yale, NYU and Wesleyan Universities.
Before academia, he was a White House appointee for the Department of Homeland Security. He is Founder and President of Voters for Equality, an organization encouraging political engagement among LGBTQ people in the U.S. He has published “LGBTQ Life in America: Examining the Facts,” “A Change is Gonna Come: How to Have Effective Political Conversations in a Divided America,” “Transforming Prejudice: Identity, Fear, and Transgender Rights,” and “Listen, We Need to Talk: How to Change Attitudes about LGBT Rights.”
An award-winning teacher and author, Dr. Harrison’s interests are in American politics, political communication and political behavior, political psychology, public opinion and LGBTQ rights.During Monday’s discussion Harrison will focus on effective communication with our political opponents. How can democracy survive if we can’t even talk to each other? What is a practical approach to useful conversations on contentious issues?
The Shifting Landscapes series focuses on economics in April.Events are free, live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful. To register, visit www.mcdl.pub/sl-register. To join the Zoom presentation, go to http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom. The link will be live about 6:45 p.m.
Shifting Landscapes is presented by the Mason County District Library and the nonprofit Abondia Center. The project has been funded by grants from Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and Michigan Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
PFLAG Manistee will meet virtually Sunday
PFLAG — which supports LGBTQ+ individuals as well as their parents, families and allies — will meet virtually at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 20.
PFLAG has been a part of the Manistee and Ludington areas since 2010. All are welcome: members, non-members, those who are interested, those who are curious, those with questions, and those who would like to help in our commitment to support, educate and advocate for LGBTQ+ people and their families in this part of Michigan.The group will be updating its outreach to the Genders and Sexualities Alliance at Manistee High School and will begin a discussion of support for LGBTQ individuals who live in senior living communities. It will also look forward to two new summer projects. Send an email to pflagmanistee@gmail.com to request a registration link.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Public comment sought at Rural Transportation Planning meeting Monday
The West Michigan Rural Regional Transportation Task Force (Region 14), which is responsible for rural transportation planning in Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Newaygo and Oceana counties, is seeking public comment on the transportation planning process, project selection and amendments at the regional level.
The planning and project selection process includes projects being amended in the existing Fiscal Year 2020-23 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) and projects being selected for the Fiscal Year 2023-26 STIP.
The STIP lists federally funded transportation projects that are located outside metropolitan planning organization boundaries and is developed in a cooperative effort between federal, state, and local officials and serves as the final link in the transportation planning process. Its primary purpose is to identify transportation programs and projects to be funded with federal aid in accordance with federal law and regulations. This plan is an outline of the transportation needs of the State of Michigan for the next four years.
A public comment period is scheduled at the 2 p.m. meeting Monday, March 21 at the West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission, 316 Morris Avenue, Suite 340, Muskegon.
Meeting materials will be made available on the event calendar at www.wmsrdc.org.