Ramsdell announces return of gala
MANISTEE — After a two-year hiatus, the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is inviting people back to celebrate its annual gala to celebrate on May 14.
The 2022 theme is “Cultivating Emerging Artists.” Proceeds raised during the silent auction will benefit the James F. Galer Memorial Scholarship Fund, a fund that supports aspiring artists in theater education and year-round programming.
In its second year, the theater camp aims to double its students and offer scholarships to all students.
The camp will connect students with teachers and artists, paving the way to college or career opportunities.
Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with cocktail hour, silent auction and hors d’oeuvres. There will be a presentation and performance in the theater featuring vocalist Suzanne Galer, daughter of James F. Galer’s. The evening will close with a three-course dinner with music by Third Coast Swing, followed by a celebratory toast.
Registration also includes two drink tickets. A non-deductible contribution is calculated automatically.
The event is black tie optional. RSVP by April 18. For more information, visit www.RamsdellTheatre.org/gala or call (231) 398-9770.
Eden Township Board meets Tuesday
This month’s board meeting is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday due to the addition of the Settlement Meeting where all Fiscal Year 2021 invoices must be received and approved. The fiscal year ends March 31.
Board meetings are held bi-monthly, typically on the third Tuesday of the month. Beginning with the May 17 the start time of meetings will change to 6:30 p.m.
After May 17, the board will meet on July 19, Sept. 20, and Nov. 22, which is a fourth Tuesday. There will be a budget hearing on Jan. 17, 2023, and settlement day will be on March 28, 2023, which is a fourth Tuesday. Meetings are held at the Eden Township Hall, 3369 E. Hawley Road.