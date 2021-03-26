Planned power outages at WSCC March 30
VICTORY TWP. — Due to a planned power outage for equipment repairs to West Shore Community College’s power grid, the college’s maintenance department has announced several of the main campus buildings will be without power beginning at 9 a.m. on March 30.
Initially, the Tech Center will be without power at 9 a.m., the Administrative and Conference Building at 10 a.m. and the Recreation Center/Ice Arena at 11 a.m. Each building will be without power for approximately 60 to 90 minutes. Power is expected to be completely restored to the affected campus buildings by 1 p.m.
Telephone, computing and internet services will not be impacted during the outage.
For more information during the temporary power outage, contact the campus telephone operator.
Learn about green burials April 8
There will be a Zoom presentation about green burials at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
Lee Webster of the Green Burial Council and Conservation Burial Alliance will discuss how the process works, who it benefits and why it’s important for the plant. He’ll also field questions and hear people’s concerns.
To join go the meeting, visit to the City of Ludington Facebook page and you will see the announcement pertaining to Green Burials. Click on invitation link a few minutes before the presentation begins. Contact Joe Maloney at (231) 239-0173 with any questions.
Chamber to host webinar about business success April 1
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar about how to keep small businesses thriving during the unprecedented era of the pandemic from 2 to 3 p.m. April 1.
Jake Knight of Pitch Black Marketing and Brandy Miller, chamber president and CEO, will talk about how to to leverage online video communications to keep businesses thriving, among other topics. The webinar will include a Q&A.
The webinar is free, but there are only 100 spots available. Register at www.chamber.ludington.org/events/details/webinar-how-to-keep-your-business-thriving-during-this-unprecedented-time.