Mason County
Republican Executive Committee to meet March 10
The regular meeting of the Mason County Republican Executive Committee is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10 at the Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.
The public is welcome to attend.
NCCISMA invites public to community partner Zoom meeting
The North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) invites the public to participate in its annual community partner meeting. This year’s meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 23. The meeting will take place on Zoom. Everyone who is active in controlling invasive species or interested in learning how they can partner with NCCISMA is encouraged to attend.
Come for a unique networking experience and have your voice be heard. During the meeting NCCISMA staff will go over their plans for 2022 and discuss ways to collaborate with partners.
Attendees will get a chance to share their invasive species concerns and help shape next year’s management priorities.
To register, contact Emma Costantino by calling (313) 570-6853 or email emma.costantino@macd.org.
To learn more about NCCISMA, and how to help stop the spread of invasive species, visit our www.NorthCountryInvasives.org.