AFFEW to host native plant gardening workshop Tuesday
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World will host a Zoom native plant gardening discussion from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. The discussion is part of AFFEW’s extended Earth Day activities for the year.
The speaker will be Garret Noyes, co-owner of Birdsfoot Native Nursery, located north of Traverse City.
The public can join for an informative presentation on the benefits of adding native plants to home gardens. These amazing plants have adapted over centuries, making them easier to grow and beneficial for the birds, animals and other critters. They are better suited to handle extreme temperatures, diseases and pests in the local environment. They also adapt well to a variety of soil conditions with limited water.
Birdsfoot Native Nursery is partnering with AFFEW for its native plant sale on the second Saturday in June.
To register for the May 4 presentation, visit www.affew.org.
Register now for theater camp at Ramsdell
The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is launching the inaugural Ramsdell Theatre Camp June 14-26. The camp is limited to 35 students. Registration is now open and the deadline is May 28 at 11:59 p.m.
Camp students will meet from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Ramsdell Theatre for two weeks. A showcase at the end of the camp will feature students’ work. The showcase will be free for friends and family. Registration will be required, and attendance will be limited due to COVID-19.
“With COVID, we had to cancel the camp in 2020, even after things were in motion and students had already registered. It was sad, but necessary, to hold off until this year,” said Xavier Verna, Ramsdell executive director. “We’re thrilled to welcome students to the theater this year. The camp directors are a class-act and will no doubt develop a memorable and educational experience for all.”
The camp is open to students ages 12 to 17 and will involve pre-professional theater training.
“Aspiring performers and theater-makers will learn how to utilize the techniques of acting, singing and dancing, and apply their skills to the context of a fully produced showcase,” said Program Director Erin Thompson.
The teaching artists include Thompson and Abbey Siegworth. Thompson is an award-winning director, choreographer, equity performer and educator. She is New York City based, and originally from Iowa. She received a BFA in musical theater from the Boston Conservatory of Music. She spent the next 15 years performing professionally in commercial musical theater at nationally renowned regional theaters all over the country. .
Siegworth, associate director, is originally from the Chicago area. She is currently based in Los Angeles. She is a member of the Actors Equity Association with a BFA from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana, and an MFA from Southern Methodist University. She’s worked with theater companies throughout the country.
For more information about the camp, the COVID-19 guidelines and registration information, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org/camp.
Redux to perform outdoor concert tonight
Redux will perform outdoors in the event tent at Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar in Silver Lake from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
MCC Class of ’61 seeks addresses for future reunion
The Mason County Central High School Class of 1961 is seeking contact information for classmates in order to plan a future reunion. The class is seeking current phone numbers and postal and email addresses of classmates. Organizers hope to hold the reunion sometime in 2022. Contact Bob Kennedy at (231) 462-3162, dawnell.kennedy@att.net or via mail at 1524 E. Fountain Road, Free Soil, MI 49411 with any information.