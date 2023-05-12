Shoreline FORCE bike rodeo today
The Shoreline Families for Cycling Education (FORCE) will host a free bike rodeo from 10 a.m. to noon today at West Shore Community College’s Arts and Sciences Center, 3000 N. Stiles Road. The event is free and no registration is required.
Ludington Senior Center to celebrate National Senior Health and Fitness Day
Come celebrate National Senior Health and Fitness day starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 31 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Participate in sample exercise classes and Engaging Wellness programs, enjoy refreshments and snacks provided by Ludington Woods, and perhaps win a door prize for attending. A light luncheon will be served at noon for $5 to those who RSVP. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information or to make a lunch reservation.
Ludington Petunia Parade planting day
May 20
Planting day for the annual Ludington Petunia Parade will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20 on Ludington Avenue, near the Ludington Municipal Marina, and on various downtown roads.
The Petunia Parade committee is seeking helpers for planting day. To volunteer, call Mary Lou Ohnsman at (616) 866-0374.
Business After Hours Thursday at Lincoln Hills
The Chamber Alliance of Mason County will host Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive.
The event is sponsored by Lincoln Hills and Renee Malburg of Five Star Real Estate. The theme is “Stepping into Summer.”
Applebee’s fundraiser
for Zonta Club
Applebee’s, at 3881 W. U.S. Hwy. 10, is donating back 20% of dine-In, takeout and pick-up orders to support the Zonta Club of Ludington on Thursday, May 18.
The public is invited to join in and eat out, not only in support of the organization, but to show one of Ludington’s restaurants some love, too.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by visiting www.groupraise.com/events/250885 so Applebee’s knows roughly how many orders to expect and so diners have access to all the event details.