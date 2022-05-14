National Senior Health and Fitness Day is May 25
The Ludington Senior Center will be celebrating National Senior Health and Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 25 at the senior center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants will have the opportunity to try out several of the exercise classes offered at the center, with a 30-minute preview of each class.
Among the classes will be yoga, tai chi, stretch and balance, zumba, cardio drumming and line dancing.
Attend each 30-minute class for a chance to win a Fitbit. Bring someone new to the center for a chance to win a water bottle with carrying case. Join other participants for a healthy lunch and fellowship at noon for just $5.
Call (231) 845-4861 for a lunch reservation by Monday, May 23 or for more information.
Pentwater event
provides student
scholarships
The 15th annual Wine & Art Event, sponsored by the Pentwater Women’s Club, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on May 22, at Park Place, 310 N. Rush St., Pentwater. This popular event regularly draws crowds of up to 200 people.
They come to enjoy the smorgasbord of appetizers contributed by club members, to sample a wide variety of wines provided by Port View Beer & Wine Market, and to bid on hundreds of handmade gift items, artist creations, products donated by local merchants and service certificates. All proceeds benefit the scholarship fund of the Women’s Club which supports the continuing education of Pentwater High School graduating seniors and women returning to college at West Shore Community College to further a career.
The scholarship fund has been supporting students for 47 years and in recent years the proceeds have funded multiple generous scholarships. Event tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. They are available from any club member or can be purchased at Jilly’s and Port View Wine in downtown Pentwater.
One favorite feature of the event is the raffle of a king-sized colorful quilt made by a group of the club members.
Raffle tickets — $5 for one or $10 for three — are available at Jilly’s, West Shore Realty or Sew Let’s Be Quilty in Pentwater throughout the summer. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in front of the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce during Pentwater’s Homecoming Weekend.