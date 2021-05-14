Ludington Hospital to offer vaccine clinic May 20
There will be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone age 12 and older from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, 1 N. Atkinson Drive. The clinic is by appointment only. Call 833-734-0016 to register.
Spectrum Health is eager to begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds now that it has been authorized by the FDA and CDC for emergency use. The hospital encourages parents or guardians to bring their children to one of the upcoming clinics offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone age 12 or older is welcome. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For additional clinic locations and availability, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/vaccine or call 833-734-0016.
LACA’s West Michigan High School Band Showcase to premier online May 18
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host its inaugural West Michigan High School Band Showcase, a free virtual performance this spring.
The showcase will include performances by the Ludington, Mason County Eastern, Manistee Catholic Central, Manistee, Shelby, and Pentwater high school bands, as well as the Pentwater High School Jazz Band.
The showcase will premiere on LACA’s website, www.ludingtonartscenter.org, at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The video will then be available to be viewed at any time after it goes live.
“By hosting the virtual band showcase, LACA hopes it was able to give our area’s talented band students a project or goal to work toward during the school year as many of their traditional concerts were unable to take place due to COVID-19 restrictions,” LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner stated. “The showcase also serves as a safe way for community members to take in the performances and support these student musicians.”
LACA hopes to make this an annual, in-person event in the years to come, Skinner added.
The program is made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County and video recording/editing by Katie Pro Video.
For More information, visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org or find LACA on Facebook.
Nordhouse Dunes cleanup today
Friends of Nordhouse Dunes (FOND), in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service Huron-Manistee National Forest staff, will be conducting a cleanup from noon to 4 p.m. today in the Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area. The group will meet at the Nurnberg Road parking lot.
Projects for the day include picking up trash, especially trash washed up on the beach over the winter. Also, work will be done to naturalize campsites located too close to the water.
Participants should bring gloves, maybe a shovel or a rake, snacks, water and anything else needed for a day in the woods.
FOND was established in 2019, and its mission is to promote the enjoyment and preservation of the Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area. Through education and teamwork, FOND works to keep Nordhouse a healthy wilderness for future generations.
Pentwater Lake Association to meet Monday
The Pentwater Lake Association board of directors will meet Monday via Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions. Public comments are invited. To join in on this meeting through or to receive a copy of the agenda, email Lynne Cavazos at lcavazos5939@charter.net.
Membership in the Pentwater Lake Association is open to all individuals interested in the lake, its natural resources and water quality. Members do not have to own lake property in order to join the non-profit organization.
Past meeting minutes are available on the Pentwater Lake Association website at www.pentwaterlakeassociation.com.
Destroyer Escort Sailors Association to hold breakfast May 20
The Destroyer Escort Sailors Association veterans group will hold a “back together breakfast” at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 20 at Big Boy. Face masks are required. Contact Dennis at (360) 620-9688 for more information.
St. Simon to host auction for sister-school in Haiti starts today
St. Simon Church Haiti Ministry will original art, hand-made articles and a Boyne Mountain getaway among 60 items in its online auction to benefit its twinned school, the School of the Infant Jesus in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The auction will take place today through May 22. Items can be picked up on May 23 at the St.Simon Church Family Center from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
School is important and hard to access in Haiti, where 40 percent of adults cannot read. Ninety percent of the Haitian schools are private and require tuition. Due to high inflation, a typical meal of rice and beans is 50-percent more costly now than just a few years ago. Wages have not kept up, and school teachers are struggling this year to pay for both food and education for their children.
The goal is to raise at total of $10,000 for the School of the Infant Jesus — $4,000 for tuition and $6,000 for the school lunch program.
Visit www.charityauction.bid/i-want-to-learn to participate.