Mason County Garden club to host Spring Plant Exchange
The Mason County Garden Club will host its annual Spring Plant Exchange from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Leveaux Park in Ludington.
Bring a plant, take a plant.
All members of the community are invited.
Accepted plants include perennials, annuals, bulbs and corms, shrubs and trees, and houseplants.
All plants should be in pots and labeled with the plant name and any other helpful growing information.
Those who are unable to bring plants for the exchange, but who would like to take a plant home, are asked to give a donation to the club for any plants they’d like to add to their garden.
There will also be a white elephant sale featuring garden- and yard-related items.
Line dancing returns
to senior center
Dennis and Jeannine Jados will be leading line-dancing sessions again this year, every Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
The first 45 minutes of the session will be aimed more at those with little to no experience in line dancing. Even experienced line dancers will find the “boot camp” a fun time to brush up on their skills.
The second part of the session will include new steps and workouts as well as the old favorites. The sessions are free to anyone wanting to participate and the first one will begin on May 23.
Let Freedom Ring Patriotic Concert choir rehearsals begin
The community choir for the Let Freedom Ring Patriotic Concert will begin rehearsals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at the United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road. The concerts will be performed at 4 and 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 25. New singers are welcome.
Civil War re-enactors
to join church service May 28
The Michigan 2nd Cavalry Civil War Re-enactors will be at United Methodist Church in Scottville at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 28. The unit will be greeters, ushers and readers, and will also provide music for the service.
There will be a presentation of the American flag, and taps will be sounded. All veterans are invited to join this event.