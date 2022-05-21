Armed Women of America chapter celebrates five-year anniversary
The Armed Women of America, formally The Well-Armed Woman, celebrated its five-year anniversary on Thursday, May 19 at the Fin & Feather Club, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville. The group holds a monthly meeting on the third Thursday of the month from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fin & Feather Club.
Armed Women of America Members also meet weekly to shoot.
The group exists to educate and empower women in a safe and non-threatening environment for their effective self-defense with a firearm.
Armed Women of America Shooting Chapters is a nonprofit organization with
more than 345 chapters across the country in 47 states. AWA creates opportunities for women to be introduced to issues important to women shooters, learn safe gun handling skills and train together.
Contact AWA of Mason County at (231) 660-1584 for more information. Chapter leaders are Susan McCray-King and Karen Zimmerman. The chapter’s email address is awamasoncountymi@gmail.com; its Facebook page is at http://fb.me/awamasoncountymi.
LHS Class of 1980 40th reunion
The Ludington High School Class of 1980 is planning a 40th reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at the Ludington Boat Club, 502 Lake St. Ludington. The cost is $25 per person and there will be a cash bar.
Send payment to LHS Class of 1980, 25 N. Harrison St., Ludington, MI 49431
Contact Nanette Kibbey-Scribner with questions or updated addresses for classmates at nanette414@yahoo.com or (231) 510-9072.
Financial planning for caregivers program coming to Ludington Senior Center
The Alzheimer’s Association and Shelby State Bank are partnering to provide A Caregiver’s Guide to Finance education program at the Ludington Senior Center 308 S. Rowe Street, Tuesday May 24 from 10 to 11 a.m.
If you or someone you know is facing Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or another chronic illness, it’s never too early to put financial plans in place. Join to learn tips for managing someone else’s finances, how to prepare for future care costs and the benefits of early planning. Light refreshments will be provided. RSVP to Susan at (231) 267-6119, email slevans@alz.org or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Invasive plant pulling Tuesday at Cartier Park
AFFEW is planning a garlic mustard pulling event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24 at Cartier Park. Participants should meet across from the dog park. A discussion to identify these plants will take place before the pull begins. AFFEW partners with the City of Ludington, the Mason-Lake Conservation District and North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area to eradicate these aggressive plants.
Wear long pants, sleeves and gloves.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.