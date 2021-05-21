Library to start backyard story time May 25
Mason County District Library will resume in-person story time beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 25 in the backyard of the Ludington Library.
Preschool children and their caregivers are invited to participate in outdoor story time Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Story time will be outdoors only, so attendees are asked to dress appropriately for the weather.
For the safety of the public, COVID mitigation strategies will continue. Masks are required. Social distancing is required. There will be capacity restrictions, as well as a 30-minute time limit. There will be no craft time.
It is possible that story time may occasionally be canceled due to severe weather conditions. If there is lightning or heavy rain and wind, assume there will be no story time that day.
Otherwise, call, text, check the website, at www.mcdlibrary.org, or visit the Mason County District Library’s Facebook page to find out if there has been a cancellation.
Mason County District Library regularly consults with the county’s emergency manager, District Health Department No. 10, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and the CDC, and follows mandates from MDHHS and MIOSHA in order to protect the health and safety of the community.
All library programs are free. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Port of Ludington Maritime Museum to celebrate fourth anniversary June 12
The Port of Ludington Maritime Museum will host a four-year anniversary celebration at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at 217 S. Lakeshore Drive. More details are coming. Visit the PLMM Facebook page for more information.
Business After Hours is May 26 at Waterfront Park
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce will host Business After Hours at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 at Ludington’s Waterfront Park.