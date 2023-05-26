61st annual Fountain Horse Pull today, Sunday
The Fountain area is once once again hosting its annual Fountain Horse Pull this weekend, with activities starting today and the pull itself taking place Sunday.
Saturday’s events will include a cornhole tournament which will take place behind the fire department, at 1 p.m., with sign-up starting at 11 a.m.
Admission for the cornhole tournament is $10 per person, and dollars go to the fuel fund for horse pullers.
On Sunday, there will be a horseshoe tournament starting at 10 a.m. The cost per person is $10 with funds benefitting the horse pull association.
There will also be a baked goods sale starting around 10 a.m.
The Fountain Fire Department will have its brat tent up, Gloria Ann’s Catering will be serving barbecue, Mason County Eastern Schools will be providing snacks and drinks and Lela’s Original Kettle Corn will also be on hand Sunday.
The horse pull begins at 1 p.m. Sunday.
United Women in Faith hosting indoor
yard sale June 3
United Women in Faith are holding an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at United Methodist Church of Ludington at 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington. There will be something for everyone. No clothing items. Items are sold on donation basis. This is the group’s primary fundraising event and the proceeds go to missions. All are welcome.
PoWeR! Book Bags workshop June 7
The quilters who meet at the Ludington Senior Center on Wednesdays dedicate the first Wednesday of each month to sewing PoWeR! Book Bags.
The next session will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 7. Participants need not attend the entire session.
Fabrics and general supplies are provided and a loaner sewing machine can be made available. Pre-cut kits are available for those willing to sew bags at home.
The PoWeR! Book Bags program is a language and literacy program designed to build skills and relationships to promote children’s success in school and their future. The program partners with local agencies and the schools to reach children and their families with literacy materials and books. For more information about PoWeR! Book Bags, visit www.powerbookbags.org
To learn more, or to reserve a machine, call Norma at 757-2315.
For more information, call Norma at 757-2315.
Health and fitness fun
at senior center
Come to the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday to help celebrate National Senior Health and Fitness Day.
Participate in sample exercise classes and Engaging Wellness programs, enjoy refreshments and snacks provided by Ludington Woods, and perhaps win a door prize for attending. A light lunch will be served at noon for $5 to those who RSVP. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information or to make a lunch reservation.
Jury pool questionnaires coming
Jury pool questionnaires for Sept. 1, 2023, through Aug. 31, 2024, are now being sent out.
The judges have determined that 5,500 questionnaires need to be processed to meet their requirements. The names are selected from the Secretary of State’s list of individuals with a valid State of Michigan driver’s license or ID card.
The list contains approximately 27,500 names and the required number to be selected is picked by a computer-generated formula.
It is necessary that these questionnaires be completed and returned as soon as possible. Failure to do so could result in a contempt of court proceeding.
Complete directions and a pre-paid return envelope are included with each questionnaire.
Lyla McClelland, chair of the Mason County Jury Commission, stated in a press release that letters are expected to be sent out this week.