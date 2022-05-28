Chocolate Walk to support Cancer and Critical Care Fund is June 11 in Pentwater
The Cancer and Critical Care Fund, in conjunction with the Community Foundation for Oceana County, will be hosting an event dubbed the Chocolate Walk in the Village of Pentwater from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 11.
Participants can purchase a $40 ticket online or by calling (517) 290-4892. Chocolate Walkers will stroll the streets of Pentwater stopping at each participating business for a sweet chocolate treat and some discount coupons from various businesses. All Chocolate Walkers who visit each participating business will be entered in a drawing after the event for a special prize.
The Cancer and Critical Care Fund was established in 2013 by Patrick Fuller and his daughter Anna Fuller with the goal of providing financial support to families in Oceana County and surrounding areas with unpaid medical expenses associated with a cancer or critical illness diagnosis, treatment or care. Proceeds from the Chocolate Walk will help continue to provide grants to assist families with qualifying unpaid medical expenses.
Those interested in participating, donating, sponsorship or volunteering can email cccfund.oceana@gmail.com or call (517) 290-4892.
Michigan Dunes NSDAR seeks donations for Oceana County veterans
The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) is collecting items for local veterans and would like to urge the public to help contribute by dropping off snacks, non-perishable items, water, personal hygiene products such as body wash, shampoo and toothpaste, and gas cards to Oceana County Department of Veterans Affairs in Hart. The address is 844 Griswold St., Hart, MI 49420.
The NSDAR hopes to engage the community to make a difference and show veterans that people still care.
Manistee National Forest Festival returns
The Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the Manistee National Forest Festival is back in full swing this year. It’s time to celebrate the Independence Day weekend on the shores of Lake Michigan and throughout the area. Families, friends and tourists get ready for five days of fun in the sun.
The festival will take place June 30-July 4, with most events happening around the Douglas Park and First Street beach area including the Anderson Midway Carnival, Family Day, Jaycees Beach Bash, Whispering Pines Mobile Zoo, a Scottville Clown Band concert, Independence Day flag-raising ceremony and parade and of course the fireworks over Lake Michigan.
“This signature festival draws thousands of people along with many returning with ties to the area and region, and embodies the idea of ‘community’ that so many love about Manistee County,” stated Stacie Bytwork, president and CEO of the Manistee Chamber.
Follow the Manistee National Forest Festival website and Facebook page for updates and schedules Organizations with an event to add to the digital list should submit the information at www.manisteeforestfestival.com by June 1.
White Lake Chamber Music Festival announces season
Excitement is building in anticipation of live performances returning to the White Lake area. From July 29 through Aug. 7, the White Lake Chamber Music Festival will present an array of exceptional performances. Excellent programming, world-class artists, and inspiring classical music performances will take place in a variety of venues in the White Lake area.
The Chicago based Avalon String Quartet returns to the White Lake area as the festival’s quartet-in-residence. Their first concert will feature one of the three great string quartets, the second one of the two sextets for strings, augmented by Catherine Brubaker, violist with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Marina Hoover chamber music specialist and recitalist.
Pianist Andrea Swan will return offering a program showcasing works by Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann and Chopin. Swan will be joined by Hoover.
A Detroit Symphony trumpet concert heralds the opening of the festival followed by a return engagement of the wonderful Detroit Symphony Trio — flute, violin and cello. John Sharp, principal cellist with the Chicago Symphony, and his trio will perform the Brahms Piano Trio in C minor and the Beethoven “Archduke” Trio.
Daily Salon Concerts at 4 p.m. at the Book Nook and Java Shop will feature a demonstration and lecture by Lyon Leifer on the Bansuri Flute, a North Indian bamboo flute and Hindustani raga music.
A gala dinner will complete the festival on Aug. 7 at the White Lake Golf Course Pavilion with accordion player Michael Schaeffer.
A limited number of tickets will be available starting June 1 at the Book Nook & Java Shop (231) 894-5333 and online at www.whitelakemusic.org.
For a schedule of this year’s festival events, visit www.whitelakemusic.org or call (231) 329-3056 for more information.