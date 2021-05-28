Paving work on
Campbell, Taylor roads to slow traffic Tuesday
Campbell Road between Hansen and Bockstanz roads and on Taylor Road from U.S. 10 north 1.1 miles will be reduced to one lane using flag control on Tuesday. HMA is scheduled for Tuesday morning starting about 8 a.m. The paving crew will start on Campbell Road, then move to Taylor Road. If time permits, they will do some HMA wedging on Conrad and Wilson road in the late afternoon. Motorists should expect delays and use caution when driving thru the construction area.
“Construction ahead” signs will be used to warn motorist of the one lane road during the HMA paving. Slow down and use caution when driving through the construction zones. The paving work is anticipated to take approximately one day. Traffic should seek alternate routes.
American Legion Auxiliary holds virtual fundraiser this weekend in lieu of poppy sale
Usually, this time of year you will find Ludington American Legion Auxiliary members selling poppies around town to raise money for local veterans. Like many events recently, this year will be an exception. This weekend, donations can be made to American Legion Post 76 or online at https://www.alaunit76ludington.us. Donations will help local veterans and provide haircuts to veterans at area nursing homes.
Epworth to hold worship service Sunday
The Epworth Church Association will hold its first worship service of the year at the Epworth Auditorium on Sunday. In-person and online options are available, with signup in advance required for in-person attendance.
The service begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Advance sign-up is required for in-person services as part of Epworth’s COVID-19 safety protocol. Additional measures are in place, and all attendees, even those who are vaccinated, are asked to wear a mask during service. There will be a limited capacity for the indoor service.
Sign up at www.signupgenius.com. Search for the Epworth Church public sign-up for May 30 by entering the email office@epworthchurch1894.org in the email search within Signup Genius.
To watch online from home, go to the Epworth Livestream channel on YouTube. Links are also available at the Epworth Church Association website, www.epworthchurch1894.org.
American Legion to hold public Memorial
Day services
On Monday May 31, American Legion Post 76 will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 11:30 a.m. outside the legion hall, 317 N. James St. in Ludington.
Immediately following the service at the American Legion, an honor group will ceremoniously raise the flag at Stearns Park Veterans Mall at noon, offering a prelude of taps and a prayer. They will then do the same at the Fallen Heroes Memorial at the Mason County Courthouse.
MCE class of 1971 reunion scheduled for July 17
Mason County Eastern’s class of 1971 to hold a reunion. The reunion will be Saturday July 17 in Fountain. For more information, including the address and time, call Barb at (231) 843-4898.
FiveCAP emergency food assistance distribution June 3
With costs of groceries and needed food items going up, it can be a struggle for households to make meals stretch and keep up with other daily expenses. Thanks to the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), offered through FiveCAP, low-income individuals and families have options to help keep food on the table.
The quarterly food distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, in Mason County at the FiveCAP Johnson Road Warehouse, located at 44 E. Johnson Road, Scottville.
Community volunteers and FiveCAP staff work together to make sure residents are provided with nutritious food. A food box based on family size is provided for those who qualify. If a person isn’t able to pick up their food, someone may be their “proxy” and must provide a note of permission to pick up the food.
The TEFAP program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, assists people at or below the 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level with healthy supplemental foods, including fruit, canned meat, juice, cereal, non-fat dry milk, dairy products, peanut butter or dried beans and pasta.
In June, FiveCAP will host two food distributions. In addition TEFAP, they will hold the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) distribution, a bi-monthly program, which will be offered to income-eligible seniors 60 and older from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9 at the FiveCAP Johnson Road Warehouse.
To apply for the TEFAP program, or the CDFP program, contact the Mason County FiveCAP Office at (231) 757-3785.