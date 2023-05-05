Author to talk
overlooked Michigan destinations at library
Join the Mason County District Library for a presentation on overlooked destinations, islands, and small towns of Michigan at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Ron Rademacher, author and creator of MichiganBackRoads.com, will highlight often-unknown places to visit throughout the state.
Each destination has attractions, nature, shops, lodging, and some secrets to keep you busy for a long weekend.
The presentation is based on Rademacher’s book, “Three-Day Getaways: Michigan Back Roads.”
The book and other titles will be available for purchase at the event.
Invasive species pull Tuesday at Cartier Park
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will be pulling garlic mustard from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Cartier Park. Meet at the parking area by the Bark Park at the end of Rath Avenue.
AFFEW meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month to do invasive species work at Cartier Park. On May 25, the group will work 6-8 p.m.
For more information for this or other programs, visit www.affew.org.
Senior center golf league to start up
There is still time to sign up for the Ludington Senior Center Golf League at Lakeside Links on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. All golfers are welcome, not just seniors.
Weather permitting, the league will begin Tuesday, May 16. For more information and to reserve a spot, call (231) 845-6841.
VanderWall
office hours Monday
102nd Dist. State House Rep. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, will host local office hours in Manistee, Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties on Monday.
Office hours are at the following times and locations:
• 9-10 a.m., Manistee County Building, 415 Third St., Manistee;
• 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St., Scottville;
• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Hart City Hall, 407 S. State St., Hart;
• 3:30-4:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library; 3900 W. White Lake Drive, Whitehall.
Those unable to attend can call VanderWall at (517) 373-1747 or send an email to CurtisVanderWall@house.mi.gov.