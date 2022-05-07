Amber Township clean-up day is today
Clean-up day for Amber Township will take place form 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7. No chemicals, oils, paints, solvents, etc. will be accepted. Have items bagged, bundled or boxed. For more information, contact Township Supervisor Jim Gallie at (231) 757-0377.
Group to talk Ukraine support strategies May 12
The Indivisible team in Ludington has arranged a meeting to discuss ideas and develop plans for additional ways to demonstrate our support for the Ukrainian people. The meeting will be held at noon on Thursday, May 12 in the Red Room at Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St.
This is an open meeting for all who stand with the Ukrainian people. Thousands of dollars have been raised already in the Ludington community, but the need for humanitarian aid is virtually endless. So many domestic issues in the country require attention, it is understandable why attention to the war has waned somewhat. But the suffering of the Ukrainian people has intensified, not waned.
The Indivisible group feels that U.S. citizens are challenged to re-energize their tangible support for Ukraine with ongoing fundraising efforts.
Tech Help at Scottville Senior Center
Help with smart phones and other technology devices is offered at 12:15 p.m. each Thursday at the Scottville Area Senior Center. The tech advisor is Hannah Jaworski from the Scottville Library. There will be a free lunch at 11:45 a.m. for those who attend tech help.
Book club meets
Thursday, May 12
The Book Club at Scottville Area Senior Center meets at 1:15, Thursday, May 12. The book for this month is “The Other Bennet Sister” by Janice Hadlow. Copies are available at Mason County District Library.
Senior center is looking for golfers
The Ludington Senior Center is starting a golf league which will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday mornings starting May 24 at Lakeside Links. Anyone in the community is invited to join. There will be blind draws for teams, scrambles, weekly goals and contests, and handicaps established. It is a come-when-you-can, open invitation. If interested, call the senior center at (231) 845-6841 to get more information and to reserve a spot.
UMC Women to hold indoor yard sale May 21
United Methodist Women of United Methodist Church of Ludington will be holding an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21 in the church at 5810 Bryant Road in Ludington. There will be something for everyone. Items are sold on donation basis. This is the group’s primary money-making event and the proceeds go to missions. All are welcome, and you can “come as you are” from Petunia planting.
Sons of American Legion spaghetti dinner today
The Sons of the American Legion Unit 76 is sponsoring a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, May 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. Music to follow at 8 p.m. A minimum donation of $5 will be accepted.
Ludington Senior Center to celebrate National Senior Health and Fitness Day
The Ludington Senior Center will be celebrating National Senior Health and Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to try out several of the exercise classes offered at the center, with a 30-minute preview of each class. Among the classes will be yoga, tai chi, stretch and balance, Zumba, cardio drumming and line dancing. Attend each 30-minute class for a chance to win a Fitbit.
Bring someone new to the center for a chance to win a water bottle with carrying case.
Join other participants for a healthy lunch and fellowship at noon for $5. For more information, or to make a lunch reservation, call (231) 845-4861 by Monday, May 23 or for more information.