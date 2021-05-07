St. Simon to host auction for sister-school in Haiti May 15-22
St. Simon Church Haiti Ministry will original art, hand-made articles and a Boyne Mountain getaway among 60 items in its online auction to benefit its twinned school, the School of the Infant Jesus in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The auction will take place from May 15 through May 22. Items can be picked up on May 23 at the St.Simon Church Family Center from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
School is important and hard to access in Haiti, where 40 percent of adults cannot read. Ninety percent of the Haitian schools are private and require tuition. Due to high inflation, a typical meal of rice and beans is 50-percent more costly now than just a few years ago. Wages have not kept up, and school teachers are struggling this year to pay for both food and education for their children.
The goal is to raise at total of $10,000 for the School of the Infant Jesus — $4,000 for tuition and $6,000 for the school lunch program.
Visit www.charityauction.bid/i-want-to-learn to participate.
Mason County District Library to close Tuesday for staff in-service
Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville will be closed on Tuesday, May 11 for a staff in-service training. The library will be open as usual for curbside service starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 12. Digital services and programs will continue as usual.
PFLAG Manistee to meet May 16 via Zoom
The Manistee and Ludington communities are invited to join the next PFLAG meeting on Sunday, May 16. PFLAG will welcome Paul Butcher, chief docent at the Detroit Institute of Arts, who will present his program Art/Pride at the meeting.
Art/Pride raises awareness about the significant contributions by LGBT artists and their impact on the art world. These artists are among leaders of modern and contemporary art and have shattered stereotypes and defied prejudice and discrimination on their path to success. Butcher’s presentation includes some personal notes which offer a new perspective on these works of art. His experience at the DIA and beyond give him an expertise which we are grateful to be able to share through this presentation.
Those who would like to attend the meeting can register in advance by visiting pflag-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqduytpz0pGdaBZz_Go7pVPsQEqtr7ndbH
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email by Friday, May 14 containing information about joining the meeting.
For more information, call (313) 670-2613.
AFFEW to host ‘Solar 101’ presentation Tuesday
AFFEW’s “Solar 101” presentation, originally scheduled for late April, will be held via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.
The presentation will be led by Greg Oliver, who will talk about the benefits of installing solar panels in one’s home. He’ll outline the different types of installations, explain net metering, and talk about the incentives currently available for homeowners who install solar panels.
Oliver is a graduate of Thornwell Presbyterian Divinity College. He has experience in construction, project management, and the use of a myriad of computer platforms and systems. He has been in the solar industry for five years in a variety of roles.
Register at www.affew.org.