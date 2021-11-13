Ball Brothers to perform holiday concert at Ludington UMC Nov. 21
The Ball Brothers will perform an upbeat family Christmas concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21 at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 E. Bryant Road in Ludington. Entry is free.
Community Cats TNR reaches milestone
Community Cats TNR, a local nonprofit volunteer group working to control the feral cat population in Mason County, has neutered and released 1,200 cats as of Nov. 5, according to a press release from the group.
Cat No. 1,200 is a beautiful, brightly colored calico. She was spayed and vaccinated by Dr. Laura Waldo of Country Veterinary Clinic. At the same time, cat No. 1,201 was also spayed and vaccinated. She, too, is a calico who was suffering in great pain from an injured eye. Dr. Waldo proceeded to surgically remove her right eye and she is now receiving special care from her caregiver.
Community Cats TNR volunteers trap and transport the cats to a veterinary clinic where cats are given a health check, rabies and distemper vaccines, parasite treatment, are spayed or neutered and administered pain medication. The left ear of each cat is tipped for identification purposes.
The Community Cats TNR program has been working with caregivers to neuter homeless cats throughout Mason County for nine years. Trap-neuter-return is the only method proven to be humane and effective at controlling feral cat population growth, according to the group.
People who are caring for friendly strays are encouraged to arrange for surgery with their own veterinarian and to contact www.fixingfurryfriends.org to secure a spay/neuter certificate to pay for a portion of the cost.
Community Cats TNR does not assist with surgery costs for pet cats and is not equipped to handle rescue situations.
Volunteers have suspended trap/neuter/return activities until spring so that cats are not stressed by cold, surgery and recovery at the same time. Caregivers are urged to provide shelter, food and fresh water throughout the winter months.
Information on caring for homeless cats and outdoor winter cat shelters can be found on www.communitycatstnr.org, www.alleycat.org and www.neighborhoodcats.org.
Community Cats TNR relies on support from the community in the form of direct and memorial donations and fundraisers. Donations of cat food can be made in the lobby of Shop N Save. Canisters for monetary donations are available at a number of local businesses. Check donations can also be made out to Community Cats TNR and sent to P.O. Box 384, Ludington, MI 49431. Donations of cat food in the box at Shop N Save are needed more than ever right now.
For more information, call 845-7888 or 843-9312.
Reception for ‘First Americans’ exhibit today at Ramsdell
The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts will host a reception for its “First Americans” exhibit from 6 to 8 p.m. today in Manistee.
The exhibit features work by Native American artists residing in Michigan/Anishinaabe Aki. It includes work by artists Suzanne Cross, Marcella Hadden, Judy Jashinsky, Jamie John, Cecelia LaPointe, Michelle Lucas and George Martin. Shirley Brauker and Daniel Mena will also have pieces on display that are on loan from the Dennos Museum. The show includes mixed-media, paintings, ceramics, poetry and photography.
“First Americans” will be on display until Dec. 30 at the Ramsdell, 101 Maple St., Manistee.
PoWeR Book Bag seeks volunteers to fill bags
PoWeR Book Bag bag-build will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 19, at Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
The organization needs volunteers to help fill the bags. For more information, contact Kathy Bromley at 231-510-5410.
Shifting Landscapes lecture series continues Monday
Shifting Landscapes, the lecture series presented by the Mason County District Library and the Abondia Center, is hosting a discussion about epidemiology from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., and via Zoom.
Shifting Landscapes is a year-long exploration of areas of life that were reshaped during the COVID-19 pandemic of the past 20 months. The series started with a look at the idea of community in October. Currently, concepts of science are being discussed.
Events are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Audiences can join live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful.
To register, visit www.mcdl.pub/sl-register.