Children’s farm holds November coloring contest
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is hosting its November coloring contest for seniors and people with special needs of all ages. The theme for the month is Thanksgiving.
Ribbons will be awarded to the top three art pieces in each group. Include your name, full address, age and if you are special needs, write “s.p.” on the picture or envelope.
Drawings can be mailed to Circle Rocking S Children’s Fam Inc., 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411. The deadline is Nov. 27 for judging. Ribbons will be mailed after the due date.
The contest is free to enter, and participants can include as many entries as they'd like. Pictures will not be returned. They will be hung in the barn for visitors.
For more information, call (231) 462-3732, email circlerockingsfarm@att.net or visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
No class Monday for MCC students
Monday is an all-day professional development day for staff of Mason County Central Schools. There will be no student classes on this day. Classes will resume as normal on Tuesday.