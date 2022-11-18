Ball Brothers Christmas to perform Sunday at Ludington UMC
United Methodist Church of Ludington will host the Ball Brothers in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday. Join for an evening filled with music, fun and laughter for the whole family. Enjoy Holiday lighting, special effects and world-class harmony as the Ball Brothers present classic and new Christmas favorites.
No ticket is needed. A free-will offering will be accepted.
Ludington United Methodist Church is at 5801 Bryant Road.
Swiss steak dinner Nov. 25
The Pere Marquette No. 299 Free and Accepted Masons will hold a Swiss steak dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at the temple, located at 108 W. Ludington Ave.
The cost is $15 per person. There is plenty of parking in the rear of the building.
Proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund.
Ludington Senior Center announces trip to Alaska
For those interested in taking a trip to Alaska, the Ludington Senior Center is offering that opportunity through Collette Tour Company, Aug. 9-20, 2023.
The Alaskan adventure will feature Fairbanks, a sternwheeler, a dinner theater, Denali National Park, a wilderness tour, a domed railway ride, Anchorage, Hubbard Glacier, Glacier Bay, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Inside Passage on board Holland America Noordam.
There will be a Zoom meeting to give perspective passengers more information on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m. at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S Rowe St.
The trip is open to the community, not just to seniors. Passports are required.
Filer Credit Union accepting donations to keep Manistee County kids warm
Filer Credit Union is currently having a Cozy Christmas Charity Collection to gather hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, socks, boots and clothing to keep children and teens in Manistee County communities warm.
All three Filer Credit Union locations — two in Manistee and one in Bear Lake — have a collection box in the lobby to accept these donations.
In past years Filer Credit Union has had a Mitten Tree where it collected hats and mittens to give to local children who may have needed them, which has been very successful. This year they have expanded their Charity Collection to include other warm items needed.
“It is a good feeling to help those who are in need and can’t necessarily get for themselves,” Operation Manager Jenni Jans said. “Our members and the community have always been very generous in helping us each year to make this collection extremely successful.”
Donation boxes are currently at all office location lobbies until Dec. 7. Stop by between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to donate.