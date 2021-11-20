Ball Brothers to perform holiday concert Sunday at Ludington UMC
The Ball Brothers will perform an upbeat family Christmas concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21 at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 E. Bryant Road in Ludington. Entry is free.
MCC reminds parents of half-day before Thanksgiving
Mason County Central Schools wishes to remind parents that Wednesday, Nov. 24 will be a half-day for students and staff before the Thanksgiving holiday break.
Scottville Elementary students will dismiss at 11:20 a.m. and all other buildings will release at 11:30 a.m. Sack lunches will be available. MCC wishes everyone a happy Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving dinner for seniors is Sunday at Scottville Optimist Hall
The Scottville Area Senior Center and Mason County Central’s food service program will host a drive-up Thanksgiving dinner for seniors from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Optimist Hall, 105 Green St.
The senior Thanksgiving dinner was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meal will not be held indoors because of heating issues at Optimist Hall. Seniors will be greeted when they arrive, and meals will be brought to them in their cars.
Michigan Mandolin Orchestra performs tonight at LACA
The Michigan Mandolin Orchestra will make its Ludington debut with a concert at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Directed by mandolin teacher Brian Oberlin, the 16-piece orchestra features mandolins, mandolas, octave mandolins, mandocellos, guitars and upright bass. Music selections include compositions by Tchaikovksy, Rachmaninoff, Vivaldi, Stamitz and more.
Tickets for the concert $15 at the door.